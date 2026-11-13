Dr. Iqbal Ahktar greets Joanne Harvest Koren, co-chair of the Unbiased Initiative at Temple Beth Am at an interfaith potluck at Unity on the Bay. The event brought together people of different religious backgrounds to talk, share a meal and build empathy for others. Bruno Alexsander Assis

In a moment marked by division among many religious groups, an interfaith event is back for its fourth year to offer Miamians an opportunity to come together across faiths, cultures and backgrounds — all over a shared meal.

The potluck-style event “Breaking Bread, Breaking Bias,” launched three years ago, just days after October 7, in an effort to counter rising antisemitism and other types of hate. This Sunday, hundreds of Miami residents will gather at Unity on the Bay at Temple Israel to continue that undertaking. There are a few new elements this year — including live music, a partnership with nonprofit Elevate Cities and curated gifts from Books & Books — but the home style potluck remains the same. Organizers say that’s by design.

“Food is one of the best ways for people to get to know each other,” said Matt Anderson, Executive Director of Mosaic Miami. “We’ve seen beautiful relationships grow that started over a cup of coffee.”

At the event, people are encouraged to bring food they love or food from their culture to encourage ice-breaker conversations.

Led by founding partners Mosaic Miami, Temple Beth Am and the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Miami, the potluck offers a sampling of religious traditions from Christian, Jewish, Muslim and Hindu faith leaders. This year, attendees can expect an interfaith service led by Unity on the Bay Rev. Juan del Hierro, live music from the nonprofit “Guitars Over Guns”, art installations, home-cooked dishes and guided conversations led by trained facilitator Justin Pinn, senior advisor for Mosaic Miami.

Rabbi Barbara Goldman-Wartell of Temple Israel kicked off an interfaith peace service at Unity on the Bay by blowing the shofar horn (a Jewish tradition) to symbolize the call for community. Bruno Alexsander Assis

Organizers say anyone is welcome to join — religious or not — and that the goal is to leave with a deeper understanding of those who live alongside us.

“It’s about helping people to see each other in new ways to see their common humanity,” said Kim Coupounas, CEO of Elevate Cities, a new Miami nonprofit that aims to bring people together through food, music, art and shared experiences.

“When people can begin to see themselves as neighbors rather than strangers, something fundamental shifts.”

‘Many of us were hurting’

“Breaking Bread, Breaking Bias” was born out of Temple Beth Am’s “Unbiased Initiative,” which partners with faith-based groups to combat antisemitism and other forms of hate. The first event, held just days after October 7, was almost postponed due to how fresh the pain was within the Jewish community.

“It started at a time that was very, very difficult,” Anderson said. “We almost canceled it, but we did it while many of us were hurting.”

During that first potluck, attendees did not shy away from the pain they felt, and conversations were, at times, tense. Organizers say the goal of these events isn’t to necessarily agree with one another, but to simply hear each other.

“We want to recognize the differences, but also help them see their commonality, and help people to recognize that there are ways to not go to the polar ends of the spectrum,” Courpounas said.

This year, Elevate Cities is supporting the event in hopes that it can be replicated in other cities. Courpounas said the goal of the potluck aligns with what Elevate Cities is trying to do: help people find moments of connection and joy that can “ripple outward, strengthening not just relationships, but entire communities.”

Although the event has the potential to scale up, Anderson said he is striving to keep the “soul” of the event’s origins.

“We started with zero budget. It was everybody rolling up their sleeves, using their own resources, bringing their food, making centerpieces together ... all that magic was people wanting to help to begin to cure a lot of the pain in our community,” he said.

Attendees serve food during the first Breaking Bread, Breaking Bias potluck event in 2023 at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Miami. The event returns on Sunday. Pedro Portal/pportal@miamiherald.com

Miami as a model for diversity

As one of America’s most religiously and culturally diverse cities, Miami is an ideal place for events that encourage understanding people of different backgrounds.

One of the event’s returning speakers, Islamic scholar Iqbal Akhtar, makes the case for this in his 2026 peer-reviewed study. Akhtar argues that Spanish-speaking Muslims of Latin American descent are uniquely positioned to act as bridge-builders between Jewish and Muslim communities.

“Pluralism isn’t only about coexisting. It’s a covenant we make with our neighbors to protect each other’s dignity and freedom. Breaking Bread, Breaking Bias turns that covenant into something you can taste and feel,” said Akhtar who is the Executive Director of The East-West Foundation and a professor of religious studies at Florida International University.

Rev. Juan del Hierro, senior minister at Unity on the Bay, said his service will focus on the idea that people are “stronger together” when they meet each other with “curiosity and understanding.”

“I hope people leave with a little more curiosity and at least one new connection,” said del Hierro. At Unity, which has been around since 1926, diversity and acceptance are a part of the group’s core values. The pastor said the idea of “Oneness” — or honoring the sacred part of each person — is not the same thing as “sameness.”

“We can be deeply rooted in our own traditions and still be open to what someone else’s tradition can teach us,” he said. “I’d love for someone to go home thinking ‘I want to keep that conversation going.”

If you go:

WHAT: 4th annual Breaking Bread, Breaking Bias Potluck

WHEN: Sunday, November 15th, 2026 11:15am - 2pm EST

WHERE: Unity on the Bay at Temple Israel 137 Northeast 19th Street Miami, Florida 33132 US

TICKETS: Free with RSVP bit.ly/breakingbread2026

This story was produced with financial support from Trish and Dan Bell and donors in South Florida’s Jewish community, in partnership with Journalism Funding Partners. The Miami Herald maintains full editorial control of this work.