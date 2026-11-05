Interesting insight from Dolphin WR coach. And Slowik answers lingering questions

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Chris Bell (18) during warmups before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sunday, September 13, 2026. PHOTO BY AL DIAZ/adiaz@miamiherald.com

A 10-pack of Dolphins notes off the regular Thursday session with several assistant coaches, heading into Sunday’s home game against Detroit (1 p.m., CBS-4):

▪ This potentially could be a big day for the Dolphins three rookie receivers against a Lions defense that permits more passing yards per game (276) than any team in the league, and by a wide margin.

Receivers coach Tyke Tolbert made a few notable points about rookie receivers Caleb Douglas, Chris Bell and Kevin Coleman Jr.:

1). He said one area where all three need to improve is running routes with the same precision late in games, when they’re running lower on energy.

“They all have it on their mind early in the game,” Tolbert said. “When you’re tired, the first thing to go is your route technique.”

2). He said Bell “gets disappointed sometimes if he doesn’t think he had the game he should have had.” To counter that, “we keep motivating him and keep highlighting the things he’s doing well. He’s a coach pleaser. He’s going to do whatever we ask of him. I like that about him.”

Tolbert said he “loves the physicality” that Bell plays with, as a receiver and in the run game. “He’s a big, strong, fast guy.”

3). He said Coleman, who caught his first NFL touchdown last week, “is the most confident guy in the room. He will let you know. I love how he plays with an edge. I love the way he plays.”

4). During the spring and summer, Tolbert showed his receivers film of some of the top players he has coached and how they run routes the way he wants them run. That group included the late Demaryius Thomas, as well as Emanuel Sanders and Anquan Boldin.

5). He said none of the three Dolphins rookies have asked for more targets.

“They are team guys; they know they can’t get all the targets like in college,” Tolbert said. “They are doing everything we ask them to do. They are so young, we can mold them.”

6). He said he won’t tell the receivers that the Lions are last in pass defense, but “I’m sure they probably know.”

7). He’s always talking about what his room knows as his “tip no. 7” - be the best player on the field with or without the ball.

▪ Dolphins edge player Chop Robinson didn’t start for the first time last Sunday, but defensive coordinator Sean Duggan suggested that was package-based and not to read anything into it. “We think Chop is an everydown player,” Duggan said. “The goal is for him to be an everydown defensive end. He’s not a pass rush specialist.”

▪ Quarterbacks are completing 77 percent of their passes against the Dolphins, by far the worst in the league. Why is that happening? “It’s hard to nail down one thing,” Duggan said. “I don’t get hung up on that as a true stat.”

▪ The Dolphins seemed to run their offense at a surprisingly leisurely pace when they were trailing by 11 in the fourth quarter against New England. Miami got the ball with 12:39 in the quarter; there was 6:45 left when Zane Gonzalez missed a field goal to end that 11-play, 45-yard drive.

So why not go more quickly there?

Offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik said before he became an offensive coordinator he would ask that same question. “Like I’m freaking out,” he said.

But he said he has come to the conclusion that playing at a breakneck pace -- even if down by two possessions in the fourth quarter -- is “not beneficial to you” with around half the quarter left. “I’ve been part of defenses where we gave up 21 points in 2 minutes. If you start going too fast and panic, that creates some issues. With six minutes and down 10 or 11, it’s not panic time. It’s a time you get points [in that situation]. That’s what I learned from people I’ve worked with.”

▪ With one short exception, the Dolphins haven’t played up-tempo during the first three quarters of any games this season. Slowik said he doesn’t envision dramatically changing that, though up-tempo is part of the team’s package in every game.

Asked if he has any idea if this offense would be better playing up-tempo, Slowik said: “It’s always something we’re talking about. Can I use it more? Yes…. [But] we feel good how we play.”

▪ Left guard Kadyn Proctor practiced fully, without a red noncontact jersey, for the second day in a row and seems poised to exit concussion protocol at any time.

Slowik noted that Proctor has been pushing “defensive tackles, five six yards down the field. He gives everyone a lot of energy. You can feel his presence anytime he’s on the field.”

▪ Running back Jaylen Wright (quad) returned to practice on a limited basis Thursday, meaning every player on the 53-man roster practiced.

Eight other Dolphins also were limited: Robinson (knee), defensive lineman Zach Sieler (shoulder), tight end Will Kacmarek (hamstring), safeties Michael Taaffe (wrist) and Dante Trader Jr. (shoulder), running back Kaytron Allen (quad), edge player Malik Herring (neck) and long snapper Tucker Addington (shoulder)

▪ How much is Willis responsible for the several passes that have been batted down - or in the case of his interception last week, bounced off Patriots defensive lineman Dequan Jones’ helmet?

“That one was a little unusual,” Slowik said. “He got hit right on the back in the arm area. Some are fluke situations and you have to be willing to say it’s out of my control and let me rip the next one.”

But on some of Willis’ throws that have been deflected, a “coach can always find something. Maybe you could have [done this or that]. We have those conversations all the time.”

▪ Willis, who entered second in the league in rushing yards among quarterbacks (behind Josh Allen), ran only once for two yards against New England.

He bypassed some opportunities to run last week that were more glaring on film than at the time they happened, Slowik said. The staff is working with him on identifying and seizing on more of those chances.

▪ Special teams coordinator Chris Tabor on Gonzalez’s missed 43-yard field goal against New England: “He knows he needs to make those. I’ve got a lot of confidence in Zane. He just came back [two weeks ago]. You just don’t show up and start making everything.”

Gonzalez hit a 52-yarder that bounced in off the left upright.

On Saturday, Gonzalez very likely will be elevated a third time from the practice squad. After that, the Dolphins must sign him to the 53-man roster if they want to use him in another game.

Here are even more of my Thursday nuggets, including why the Dolphins will be eyeing the UM-Notre Dame game very closely.