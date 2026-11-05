Veteran Miami Republican barely won reelection. It's time he wakes up | Opinion

United States Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart speaks as Reps. Maria Elvira Salazar and Carlos Gimenez hold a joint press conference in Doral to discuss the U.S. attack on Venezuela and the capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro in January. PHOTO BY AL DIAZ/adiaz@miamiherald.com

In Congress since 2003 and in public life for nearly four decades, U.S. Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart has been a staple in Miami Republican politics and was considered as a shoo-in in Tuesday’s elections. But a closer-than-expected margin against an unknown political novice should be a warning that he can no longer coast to reelection as he has in recent years.

Maybe — or at least we hope — Diaz-Balart will become more vocal in speaking up about a president who dragged down his party’s fortunes and gave Democrats a historic blue wave that didn’t quite reach Florida but still shifted many local races to the left. This should force Diaz-Balart to consider the thousands of constituents who did not vote for him, and push the congressman who voted to decertify 2020 election results in some states to finally break free from President Donald Trump.

We would love to see Diaz-Balart unshackled from the GOP’s kowtowing to Trump and more outspoken about the impacts of the mass deportations in South Florida, the war in Iran and the impact that tariffs are having on prices. It’s a good thing for constituents when politicians feel the pressure of electoral politics; it makes them more responsive.

Everything indicates Diaz-Balart won reelection against Democrat Nicole Locklin but the race was so close — a .77-percent difference — the Associated Press hadn’t yet called it as of Thursday afternoon. That prompted Diaz Balart to issue a statement declaring his win and urging news organizations to do the same. Locklin had yet to concede, but there’s no indication she could turn the results around.

These are still stunning results. And Republicans have only themselves to blame.

Their efforts to draw new GOP-leaning districts at Trump’s urging meant they had to shift Republican voters from other seats. In the redistricting, Diaz-Balart’s District 26 kept Republican-leaning parts of Miami-Dade, such as Hialeah, but lost red Collier County and gained part of blue Broward. In the end, redistricting didn’t net any new congressional wins for the GOP, with Democrats holding four seats in South Florida, Central Florida and the Tampa area.

If Democrats had invested more in District 26, could they have flipped the seat away from Florida’s longest-serving member of Congress? Independent candidate Deborah Ann Meidinger Hosey took about 1% of the total vote. Would the results have been different if she weren’t in the race?

These questions, we’re sure, are on the minds of Republican and Democratic leaders.

It’s impossible to know what could have happened, but it’s still impressive that Locklin managed to get so close (she won Broward while Diaz-Balart carried the Miami-Dade portion of the district). A lawyer who had never run for office before, she raised $600,000 to Diaz-Balart’s $2.76 million. The Herald Editorial Board had no endorsement in this race because Locklin didn’t seem ready for office and Diaz-Balart, who did not meet with us, did not speak up on behalf of immigrant communities enough.

If he’s savvy, Diaz-Balart will be more out front on many issues ahead of the 2028 elections. The electorate in the next presidential elections will probably be much different, and so will the country’s political mood. But if 2028 turns out to be as beneficial to Democrats as 2026 was, Diaz-Balart could see another close election.

His fellow Miami Republican U.S. Rep Maria Elvira Salazar broke with Trump on deportations about a month before the election. Salazar’s ad, in which she told Trump some of his immigration policies went too far, may have been an effective Hail Mary for her.

Salazar came out ahead of Democrat Eliott Rodriguez, who received little help from outside Democratic groups, in a race that was so close it is headed for a recount. Her lead of over 1,000 votes will likely hold, but compare that to her 20-point victory in 2024, when Trump’s reelection moved many parts of the nation to the right.

Miami Republicans can hope that the political winds will shift back in their favor in two years, or they can start doing the difficult work of speaking up against Trump’s excesses. Representing a more diverse district that won’t hand him easy reelections should be a golden opportunity for Diaz-Balart to lead.