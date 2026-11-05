Florida lawyer suspended for 3 years after neglecting clients, insulting judge

Palm Beach County criminal defense attorney Manisha Maraj was suspended from practicing law for three years by the Florida Supreme Court following disciplinary proceedings involving neglected clients, misleading statements to judges and other professional misconduct. Getty Images

A South Florida criminal defense attorney accused of misleading judges, neglecting clients and insulting a judge after a hearing has been suspended from practicing law for three years by the Florida Supreme Court.

Manisha Maraj, 42, a Palm Beach County attorney, faced nine disciplinary matters involving missed court appearances, neglected legal work and interference with a court-ordered competency evaluation. In one case, she was found guilty of criminal contempt for deliberately obstructing the evaluation and making dishonest statements to the court.

The proceedings also revealed that Maraj had a substance-related disorder. A referee’s report identified the condition as a mitigating factor and noted that she had entered a rehabilitation agreement with Florida Lawyers Assistance.

The Supreme Court approved her suspension Oct. 8, after rejecting a proposed two-year penalty in July and insisting on three years instead. Maraj admitted misconduct as part of the disciplinary resolution but did not respond to an email seeking comment on the allegations.

The disciplinary record describes a pattern of problems spanning several years, including defendants who complained that Maraj neglected legal filings, missed hearings or failed to communicate with them.

In February 2025, Maraj arrived 45 minutes late for the third day of a criminal trial, forcing jurors, witnesses, court personnel and her client to wait. The judge warned her that further tardiness could result in sanctions.

Two weeks later, she failed to appear in person for the sentencing of the same defendant, Arthur Harmon, despite the judge’s requirement that attorneys attend in person. Instead, she participated by Zoom while Harmon faced a possible life sentence. Harmon also complained that Maraj had failed to take promised depositions and was unprepared for trial.

Other clients reported similar problems. Maraj missed hearings and neglected filings in one criminal case, while in another she obtained two extensions to respond to a prosecution filing but never submitted the reply. The client’s post-conviction motion was ultimately denied. Another defendant and his mother repeatedly tried unsuccessfully to contact her while she failed to take action in his case.

The disciplinary record also described Maraj repeatedly demanding payment from a defendant’s family and threatening to withdraw from the case. In another matter, she warned a prospective client that she would go to jail if she did not hire her, then sent unprofessional messages after their relationship ended.

Some of the most serious findings concerned her conduct toward the courts.

In March 2025, Maraj was found guilty of indirect criminal contempt for interfering with a court-ordered competency evaluation involving Carlton Johnson, a former client.

The court found that she deliberately impeded the evaluation and made dishonest statements about her ability to attend it, the reasons for requesting it and a prosecution witness. She was sentenced to probation.

In another disciplinary matter, Maraj admitted calling a presiding judge a vulgar name after the judge left the bench following a hearing.

The referee concluded that her conduct violated professional rules governing lawyers’ obligations to clients and courts, including requirements involving competence, diligence, communication and honesty.

After the Supreme Court rejected the initial disciplinary agreement between Maraj and The Florida Bar, the parties submitted a revised agreement incorporating the three-year suspension, which the court approved Oct. 8.

Maraj was already suspended at the time because of a separate disciplinary case involving missed federal court obligations and inconsistent statements and testimony. The Florida Supreme Court had imposed a six-month suspension in October 2025 stemming from that matter.

The referee considered Maraj’s prior disciplinary record, pattern of misconduct and experience as an attorney to be aggravating factors. She was admitted to The Florida Bar in April 2015.

A July 2025 referee’s report stated that Maraj had a substance-related disorder and was seeking assistance through Florida Lawyers Assistance. A subsequent report said she had experienced personal or emotional problems that contributed to her misconduct, but also noted her cooperation with the proceedings, expressions of remorse and compliance with her rehabilitation agreement.

Before she can return to practicing law, Maraj must undergo a comprehensive evaluation by a professional approved by The Florida Bar, comply with any recommended rehabilitation measures and satisfy the applicable reinstatement requirements.

The court also ordered her to pay $1,536.25 in disciplinary costs.