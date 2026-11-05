Two NC officers dated the same woman. One is dead, the other is charged with murder

NC State Highway Trooper Nekime Oxendine is charged with murder in the shooting of Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Adam Bean on March 27. NC State Highway Patrol

A prosecutor will not seek the death penalty in a case involving a North Carolina state trooper charged with murdering a deputy, he announced this week.

Both law enforcement officers were off duty during the March 27 late-night shooting, which unfolded in the front yard of a woman they each had been romantically involved with in recent years, according to court documents.

On Sept. 9, deputies arrested Nekime Oxendine, a trooper for 18 years, on the charge of murdering Capt. Adam Bean in Hope Mills, about 70 miles south of Raleigh.

On Wednesday, Special Prosecutor David Saacks filed a notice in Cumberland County court stating that the case doesn’t appear to qualify as a capital case.

Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Adam David Bean was found on March 27, 2026 shot to death at a home in Hope Mills. Courtesy of Cumberland County

Why the case isn’t eligible for the death penalty

North Carolina juries continue to sentence defendants to death, even though the state has not executed anyone in over 20 years.

Under North Carolina law, the death penalty can be imposed in first-degree murder cases involving at least one of 11 aggravating factors.

Those factors include murders committed for financial gain and the killing of law enforcement officers while they are performing their official duties. Others apply when the defendant has previously been convicted of a violent felony or commits the killing during another serious crime, such as rape, burglary or attempted murder.

NC State Highway Trooper Nekime Oxendine is charged with murder in the shooting of Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Adam Bean on March 27. NC State Highway Patrol

Shooting involves another link to the Highway Patrol

The woman at the center of what the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office described as a domestic dispute also works for the Sheriff’s Office. She is also the sister of Oxendine’s boss, Col. Freddy Johnson, the head of the State Highway Patrol.

Bean, 42, worked for the Sheriff’s Office for nearly 20 years and was the assistant chief of detectives when he was killed.

On the same day that Oxendine was arrested, the Sheriff’s Office honored Bean posthumously with a merit award for “for his outstanding service, forward-thinking leadership, initiative, and lasting contributions to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office,” states a Facebook post by Sheriff Johnathan Morgan.

A screenshot of a State Bureau of Investigation search warrant showing Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Adam Bean’s truck parked in front of the Seattle Slew Lane address where he was found.

Search warrants outline evidence in the killing of Capt. Adam Bean shooting

After the March shooting, search warrants that followed outlined some of the collected evidence, including texts and statements from the woman who had dated both men but was currently dating Oxendine.

On the night of his killing, Bean had asked the woman to come to his home to talk. She initially agreed but later changed her mind and stopped responding to his texts, according to the search warrants.

Around 10:50 p.m. Bean drove to the woman’s home and sent a text saying he was outside, the woman told investigators. When she walked outside, she found Bean sitting in his truck asking why Oxendine’s truck was at her home.

A screenshot of Seattle Slew Lane in Hope Mills, North Carolina. Google Maps

After Oxendine stepped outside her home, Bean “moved aggressively” toward Oxendine, the woman told investigators, the warrants state.

Oxendine fired two “warning shots” into the ground, she said, she told investigators, the warrants state. Two to three more shots rang out before Bean stepped backward and collapsed in the front yard, she said.

Oxendine argues self-defense

For Oxendine’s bond hearing, he and the woman submitted affidavits arguing that Oxendine killed Bean in self-defense, according to a judge’s order. Those affidavits haven’t been made available to the public.

Superior Court Judge James Floyd Ammons Jr. declined to set a bond, concluding any release options don’t “adequately address the concerns presented by this case.”

Oxendine’s attorney James Payne told The News & Observer in October that Oxendine has served the State Highway Patrol “without a blemish on his record — ever.”

“Nekime Oxendine is a man of the highest integrity, a peaceful man, and clearly acting within his authority and rights as an American citizen,” Payne wrote in an email.

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