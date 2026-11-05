Kelly: Everyone has a price, so this is what a few Dolphins are worth | Opinion

Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Patrick Paul (52) arrives for practice drills at the Miami Dolphins Training Camp in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Friday, July 31, 2026. PHOTO BY AL DIAZ/adiaz@miamiherald.com

Everyone has a price, which means everything is for sale.

And that’s why some NFL players will feel anxiety for every second of every minute, of every hour, of every day that goes by until the NFL trade deadline comes and goes on Tuesday at 4 p.m.

The Miami Dolphins’ goal is likely to pick up more assets that can benefit the rebuild that began last offseason, and to do that it might lead to trade discussions with other teams about numerous veterans.

Here’s a list of 10 Dolphins players Miami should consider selling, but only if they get the right offer, which I’m proposing for each player.

Offensive tackle Patrick Paul: First-round pick

Paul is in his second season as Miami’s starting left tackle, and while his performance has been somewhat inconsistent, he should still be viewed as a talent worth $100 million because of how durable he has been, and how valuable the position he plays is. Since he’s entering the final year of his rookie deal next offseason expect this former second-round pick to seek an extension this offseason. If the Dolphins don’t feel like he’s worth a $20 million-plus a year it would be beneficial to move him now and have Kadyn Proctor take over at left tackle for the second half of this season.

Pass rusher Chop Robinson: Second-round pick

Robinson is beginning to heat up as a pass rusher, which would make this the most ideal time to field offers. The Dolphins have a tough decision to make on Robinson this upcoming offseason when they have to decide whether to pull the trigger on his fifth-year option, which would guarantee him $16.5 million for the 2028 season. Keep in mind the Dolphins traded Jaelan Phillips, a superior player, this time last year for a third-round pick. Miami should demand more for Robinson because he’s technically locked up financially for another year and a half before the fifth-year option comes into play.

Defensive lineman Zach Sieler: Fourth-round pick

Sieler’s the glue who has kept the Dolphins defensive front together, which means his productivity shouldn’t be measured in stats because they don’t account for the assistant he makes. Sieler has logged 23 tackles and two sacks in his 333 defensive snaps played this season. He has the potential to do so much more, but needs the right players around him because of his ability to twist and stunt effectively. A contender looking to improve its defense — cough, cough, Detroit — should make a call.

Pass rusher Josh Uche: Fifth-round pick

Uche has spent this season proving that he’s more than just a situational pass rusher. He’s 87 snaps from playing the most on defense in his seven-year career. However, Uche has only contributed 29 tackles and two sacks in his 288 defensive snaps. A contending team looking for a pass-rush specialist might view Uche as a cheap rental since he only makes $1.2 million in base salary.

Offensive tackle Austin Jackson: Fifth-round pick

Trading any of Miami’s starting offensive lineman could potentially contribute to the dismantling of Miami’s offense, if not the entire team because Miami’s offensive line has been this year’s most consistent unit. While Jackson has struggled at times this season, it’s safe to conclude that Caeden Wallace and Jarrett Kingston aren’t ready to become NFL starters. But a team desperate for O-line help might be willing to send Miami a late third-day pick for Jackson.

Tight end Greg Dulcich: Fifth-round pick

In my opinion, Dulcich has the most untapped potential on offense. He can do far more than the 256 yards he has contributed on 22 receptions, but needs his number called more. However, seeing as how his $3.25 million contract is expiring at the end of this season, some team in need of tight end help might view him as an upgrade over what they currently have. Miami has three other rookie tight ends — Will Kacmarek, Seydou Traore and Justin Joly — who would benefit from more playing time.

Quarterback Kyle McCord: Sixth-round pick

The only reason this former Syracuse standout is being mentioned as a trade candidate is because there are teams out there searching for quarterbacks, like the Philadelphia Eagles, whom McCord has history with. He will be an exclusive rights free agent at the end of the season, so if the Dolphins could rent him to someone else now and possibly reacquire him later.

Linebacker Willie Gay Jr.: Seventh-round pick

Gay has contributed 19 tackles in the 187 defensive snaps he has played the past six games. I’m predicting that when Trey Moore returns from the ankle injury he sustained in the preseason he will inherit all the strong-side linebacker snaps Gay, a seven-year veteran, is getting. That means he will soon be viewed as a progress-stopper for the Dolphins.

Tailback Jaylen Wright: Seventh-round pick

Sometimes players need a fresh start elsewhere, and that’s the spot Wright finds himself in after being leapfrogged on the depth chart by Ollie Gordon II, who has been carrying Miami’s rushing attack since De’Von Achane sustained his season-ending left knee injury. Various injuries have contributed to Wright’s disappointing 1.9 yards per carry average, but his kickoff returns (averaging 27.6 yards per return) hint that there’s ability there that hasn’t been tapped into just yet.

Receiver Jalen Tolbert: Seventh-round pick

Because Miami’s playing three rookie receivers hoping the investment paid now will speed up their development, Tolbert has sparingly been used on offense. He could potentially interest a contending team that would benefit from adding a possession receiver.