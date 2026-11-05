FHP's loosened chase rules kill innocent bystanders, others. Here's what to know

After she pulled over to get out of the way, Bonnie Bouffard, 74, of Davie, was struck and killed by a fleeing driver on the Florida Turnpike on Feb. 26, 2026. The driver had just been rammed at high speed by a Florida Highway Patrol trooper and the driver’s truck careened into Bouffard’s car on the Turnpike shoulder. Courtesy photo

A Miami Herald investigation found that Florida Highway Patrol pursuits tripled and deaths climbed nearly fivefold after the agency gave troopers broad license to chase and ram fleeing drivers in December 2023. The latest to die was 15-year-old Brody Swain, killed on his mother’s birthday in July after a trooper used a controversial maneuver to stop the SUV he was riding in.

FULL STORY: A sleepover and a spin in mom’s car: 15-year-old latest to die in FHP chase

Here are key takeaways:

The death toll: At least 34 people have died in FHP pursuits in the nearly three years since the policy change, compared with seven in the prior three years. In 2024 alone, 17 people died — more than triple the five killed the year before.

At least 34 people have died in FHP pursuits in the nearly three years since the policy change, compared with seven in the prior three years. In 2024 alone, 17 people died — more than triple the five killed the year before. Innocent bystanders are paying the price. Nearly 1 in 3 of those killed had no involvement in the alleged crime, including 74-year-old Bonnie Bouffard, who had pulled over onto the Florida Turnpike shoulder shortly before an FHP trooper rammed a suspect’s truck at 90 mph. The truck careened into Bouffard’s car, killing her.

FHP stands alone among 12 major Florida law-enforcement agencies reviewed by the Herald. Miami Police ban pursuits except for violent felons; the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office calls PIT maneuvers “unsanctioned”; Palm Beach County classifies forcible stops like PIT maneuvers as deadly force. FHP encourages the PIT maneuver as “the primary technique” and allows wrong-way driving.

The policy traces to Dave Kerner, appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis to lead the state’s highway safety department after Kerner crossed party lines to endorse him. On a 2023 podcast, Kerner said he directs troopers to execute a PIT “as soon as practical” when a vehicle flees — telling listeners a trooper will “put you in a ditch.”

Brody Swain was killed July 26 after a trooper hit the SUV he was in — driven by his 15-year-old friend on a learner’s permit — with a PIT maneuver during a chase over speeding. FHP has refused to identify the trooper or release records, even to Brody’s parents. Read the full investigation at miamiherald.com/wreckedlives.

This report was produced with the assistance of a proprietary tool powered by artificial intelligence and using our own originally reported, written and published content. It was reviewed and edited by our journalists.