Gators' QB competition still in flux as Sooners are up next

NCAA Football: Mississippi at Florida. Sep 26, 2026; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators head coach Jon Sumrall talks with quarterback Aaron Philo (12) during a timeout against the Mississippi Rebels during the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images Matt Pendleton/Imagn Images

Dust off your memory. Let’s think about 2020.

Back then, there was a bit of a pandemic. TikTok dances were all the rage. Understandably, college football wasn’t at the forefront, but if one can turn the gears far enough to picture that fall, they may remember a different landscape in the sport.

Alabama won the whole thing. Duh. But five teams received New Year’s Six berths that haven’t made it back since. And on the evening of Dec. 30, two of those teams played in the Cotton Bowl. One was Oklahoma. The other was Florida. 55-20, Sooners. How fitting this is.

For the first time since that night, No. 24 Florida football found itself in the College Football Playoff rankings this week heading into the final month of the regular season. Its first test? A Saturday evening with Oklahoma (4-4, 2-3 Southeastern Conference) this week, looking for a significant bowl berth in coach Jon Sumrall’s first season. Even further, while slim, Florida’s CFP hopes remain alive given the little number it added before its name Tuesday night. A win keeps the dream in play. A loss would show exactly how far Florida still has to go.

All of it will depend on Florida’s quarterbacks. Plural. Let’s take a quick step back.

Against No. 3 Georgia, in a 24-8 Atlanta beatdown last weekend, Florida (5-3, 3-3 SEC) welcomed Aaron Philo back to his post, guiding an offense that scored at least 44 points in each of the Gators’ first four games with him behind center. Then they lost a couple of games, he hurt his shoulder, and his backup, Tramell Jones Jr., upset No. 9 Texas in his first start, passing for a pair of touchdowns.

In Florida’s next game, Sumrall turned back to Philo, who proceeded to toss two lame-duck interceptions to Georgia as the Gators gave up 24 points in the first half. Jones wasn’t significantly better the rest of the way, turning the ball over twice as well. But his mobility — a rushing touchdown — remains valuable with Florida operating one of the worst offensive lines in the Power 4 during the past month.

This left Sumrall’s staff with the same question it has battled each of the past few weeks: Who should start?

“I’m not going to make a big Quarterback 1 announcement,” Sumrall said Monday, backing up the assertion he made Saturday that both will get reps throughout the week. But by Thursday morning, the Gators decided Jones would get the ball first against the Sooners, a source confirmed to the Miami Herald.

“I attribute that to a lot of poise, right, and preparation. He knows where everybody is,” offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner said this week of Jones, evaluating his performance against Georgia. “There’s probably a couple we’d like back, but other than that I thought he did a good job. Got to continue to work, continue to get better.”

Both may see the field, Sumrall’s repeatedly emphasized throughout the fall. With time in the pocket, Philo’s shown an ability to distribute the ball better than Jones. His efficient, turnoverless 196-yard afternoon against No. 4 Ole Miss is the beaming light of what he can be under ideal circumstances. But since then, he has been sacked six times and thrown three picks. Jones functions better on the move, though he struggles to read the field as quickly as Philo and hasn’t thrown for more than 172 yards in any appearance.

This week’s deciding factor is likely the opponent, with Oklahoma’s defense giving up only 20.75 points per game and sacking opposing quarterbacks 23 times this season, good for 16th nationally. The Sooners have struggled offensively — their 27 points in an upset of Texas remains their season-high. But they have shown a propensity to drag opponents into the mud.

“Right now, we’re not making the quarterback’s job any easier. We’re making it harder,” Sumrall said. “So my frustration with our football team is: Yeah, we need to play better on offense, and the quarterback may have something to do with that on plenty of plays. But it would be really nice if we make the quarterback’s job easier.”

If it can do so, and if said quarterback — whoever it may be — plays well, the Gators could bound into a top-20 showdown with Kentucky, turning back the clock, a playoff appearance on the table. But if Saturday’s anything similar to the Gators’ and Sooners’ last meeting, Gators fans need to buckle up.