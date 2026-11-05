FIU looks to reset its season with homecoming matchup vs. Missouri State

FIU Panthers head coach Willie Simmons on the sidelines during the game against the New Mexico State Aggies at Florida International University Pitbull Stadium in Miami, Florida, on Wednesday, October 7, 2026. PHOTO BY AL DIAZ/adiaz@miamiherald.com

For the FIU Panthers, Saturday’s annual homecoming game presents an opportunity to get their season back on track and build momentum heading into the final stretch of the season.

Following the 49-10 loss to Liberty, FIU enters this matchup against Missouri State with a 3-5 overall record and a 1-3 mark in Conference USA. With its conference championship hopes taking a significant hit, the Panthers will look to use the home crowd at Pitbull Stadium as motivation to respond.

For head coach Willie Simmons, the challenge begins with rediscovering the identity that helped FIU get off to a promising start this season.

“Who are we? Which group are we? Are we the group from the first five-and-a-half, six weeks, or are we the group of the last two weeks? I think we are the first six weeks. We just gotta get back to that, and I feel confident that this group will take that ownership,” Simmons said.

Through the first five games of the season, FIU’s defense was operating at an extremely high level, establishing itself as one of the top defensive units in the country. Before its matchup against Jacksonville State, the Panthers were allowing just 12.2 points and 241.8 total yards per game, ranking sixth and fourth nationally in scoring and total defense, respectively.

However, the defense has struggled to maintain that same level of production over the last three games. Through eight games, FIU is now allowing approximately 20.4 points and 304.4 yards per game.

The drop-off highlights the challenges the Panthers have faced since their matchup against Jacksonville State and reinforces Simmons’ message about returning to the identity they established early in the season.

Despite the recent setbacks, Simmons believes his team has the ability to respond.

“Our No. 1 concern is going 1-0. You can’t go 4-0 without going 1-0,” Simmons said. There is reason for optimism in the Panthers’ current situation.

In Simmons’ first season as head coach in 2025, FIU found itself in an extremely similar position. The Panthers also stood at 3-5 before putting together a four-game winning streak to close out the regular season, finishing 7-5 and earning a bowl appearance.

Saturday also gives FIU an opportunity to avenge last season’s loss to the Bears. Missouri State enters the contest with a 3-5 record and a 2-2 mark in Conference USA after a convincing 24-3 victory over Sam Houston.

The Bears’ passing attack will be led by wide receiver Isaiah Myers, who leads Conference USA with 873 receiving yards and nine touchdown receptions.

On the other side of the ball, the Panthers have an opportunity to exploit a Missouri State defense that has struggled against the pass. Quarterback JJ Kohl and FIU’s receiving corps will look to capitalize on that matchup and provide a spark for an offense that needs a strong performance.