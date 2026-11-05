Kai Trump rumored to be dating a football player at UM. What we know

Kai Trumpat the ESPYS 2026. Mike Coppola/Getty Images

A whole not of nope.

Kai Trump is debunking rumors about her love life.

The 19-year-old University of Miami freshman was just linked to a fellow student, a sophomore named Jake Weinberg. The two were spotted by spies at an unknown restaurant in Palm Beach last month.

As per his bio on the Coral Gables college’s website, Weinberg, from Boynton Beach, is a Class of ‘24 graduate from American Heritage High in Delray Beach. The varsity athlete played two seasons of football with the Seminoles at Florida State before transferring to be a kicker with the Hurricanes.

Though Weinberg seems like a real catch, there was no smoke, and no fire. A rep for President Donald Trump’s granddaughter confirmed to TMZ that the two are just friends and “not dating.” The fact that they were seen at the same eatery at the same time is apparently pure coincidence.

It’s not looking likely that Kai has much time for boys right now. The D1 golfer recently underwent a second surgery on her wrist after reinjuring it during a tournament.

The influencer has also been traveling back and forth home to Jupiter to check in on her mom, Vanessa Haydon, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in April. Fortunately, the ex-wife of Donald Trump Jr. declares she is now cancer-free in Kai’s latest blog.

Kai recently talked about the impact the disease has had on her and loved ones to OK! magazine.

“It’s a very emotional thing,” the Benjamin School alum told the outlet. “I also think just being there to support a friend or family member who has it, and really taking the time out of your day to spend time with them and make sure they feel loved and cared for, is important.”