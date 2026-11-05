Spoelstra compares start of two significant Heat eras: ‘It's different.' Also, Thompson's big night

Miami Heat forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (7) slaps hands with center Bam Adebayo (13) during overtime against the Los Angeles Clippers at Intuit Dome. Kiyoshi Mio/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Just like the Miami Heat has started the Giannis Antetokounmpo slow, the Heat also started the Big 3 era slow nearly two decades ago.

This season’s Antetokounmpo-led Heat team enters Thursday night’s matchup against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center at 3-5 following Wednesday night’s dramatic 117-116 overtime win against the Clippers in Los Angeles.

In 2010, the Heat began the Big 3 era with Chris Bosh, LeBron James and Dwyane Wade at 9-8 before winning 21 of the next 22 games and eventually making it all the way to the 2011 NBA Finals. That Heat team ended up losing to the Dallas Mavericks in the championship series.

But Erik Spoelstra, who served as the head coach for both of those Heat teams, insists the situations are very different.

“Dwyane came by today and he was talking about it with Bam [Adebayo], Giannis, and I,” Spoelstra said of a conversation that occurred during Wednesday’s morning shootaround on UCLA’s campus. “That year, we started 9-8, but it was different challenges. That team was a spectacular defensive team from Day 1. And we had to go through a lot of really tough, uncomfortable things offensively to get everybody on the same page and to unlock that season.”

Spoelstra is right.

The 2010-11 Heat had the NBA’s ninth-ranked defensive rating when it stood at 9-8 and ended up finishing that season with the league’s fifth-best defensive rating.

Meanwhile, this season’s Heat team enters Thursday with the NBA’s 26th-ranked defensive rating even after turning in a quality defensive effort in Wednesday’s win against the Clippers. The Heat limited the Clippers to just 40 points on 35% shooting from the field and 5-of-20 (25%) shooting from three-point range in the second half to rally from a 15-point halftime deficit and force overtime.

“It’s different,” Spoelstra again emphasized. “I know people love to compare the teams. That [2010-11] team was a great defensive team Day 1. We were electrifyingly fast, and playmakers, and put pressure on teams. We were winning games with our defense, and it was clunky offensively. And we had to really work at that.

“Like I said, some of the offensive things, even if our guys don’t necessarily feel like it, it’s really smooth [to start this season]. We put up some big numbers in some of the games. There are some things that have gone a lot better early offensively for us than maybe we anticipated. But yeah, this is a different feel, and it is what it is, as people say. This is how our season started. Our defense has been poor, and we paid the price for it. And now we have to dig ourselves out of this hole and build this defense, and do it day after day after day.”

It’s a challenge Spoelstra still embraces, even in his 19th season as the Heat’s head coach.

“I love this profession of coaching,” Spoelstra said. “I love the good days, the frustrating days. I love being part of a team. I love competing every single night. I love when the locker room really comes together and you have an opportunity to accomplish something special. We are in the beginning stages of this right now. So, we are in the frustrating part. But every team will go through it at some point. A lot of times, it’s not just going to be one part of the season. I love all of that. I love the grind. I love all of this.”

Thompson’s big night

Not only did Heat guard Klay Thompson score 30 or more points in Wednesday’s win for the first time since leaving the Warriors during the 2024 offseason, but he also hit the first game-winning three-pointer in the final five seconds of the fourth quarter or overtime of his NBA career (regular season and playoffs), according to Keerthika Uthayakumar.

“That’s the first time I scored 30 in years, so it gives me so much confidence to keep going,” Thompson, 36, said.

Thompson scored 30 points on 8-of-17 shooting from three-point range in 35 minutes to help push the Heat past the Clippers on Wednesday.

But the highlight of the night was Thompson’s game-winning three-pointer

With the Heat trailing by two points and 3.3 seconds left in overtime on Wednesday at Intuit Dome, Spoelstra took a timeout to draw up a play for the Heat to tie or win the game.

The Heat won the game, as Antetokounmpo found Thompson with the inbounds pass for an opener corner three-pointer. Adebayo set a screen for Thompson to create the quality three-point look that lifted the Heat to the one-point victory.

“I felt like I had so much space,” Thompson said of his game-winner. “I just got my feet down and planted, and I took it, and it just felt really good off my fingertips.”

Thompson enters Thursday’s matchup against the Warriors averaging 24.7 points per game on 27-of-47 (57.4%) shooting from the field and 19-of-36 (52.8%) shooting on threes during the past three games. The Heat is outscoring opponents by 8.9 points per 100 possessions with Thompson on the court during this three-game span.

“I know what I’m capable of, and as long as I stay in great conditioning, I’m going to have plenty of nights like this throughout the season,” Thompson said. “That’s why I was so attracted to Miami. The culture is real. They really get the most out of me, especially at this stage in my career. It really attracted me to be a player for the organization.”