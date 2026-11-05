John Turturro in Miami: Actor dishes on interesting audition with Madonna in 1985

John Turturro attends the 6th Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Oct. 17, 2026, in Los Angeles. Amy Sussman/Getty Images/TNS

We’re thinking the statute of limitations for telling tales out of school runs out after four decades plus.

So we’re going to give John Turturro a pass for dishing on Madonna Monday night, giving the audience at the Miami Film Festival a delicious anecdote about the pop queen.

The 69-year-old actor was at the so-called GEMS fest, held at Miami-Dade College’s downtown campus, to pick up Variety’s Creative Vanguard Award for his “boundary-breaking art.”

In the interview now posted on YouTube, Variety co editor-in-chief Ramin Setoodeh asked Turturro about his long-running career that includes 60-plus films and multiple collaborations with the Coen Brothers; e.g., “Miller’s Crossing,” ”Barton Fink,” “The Big Lebowski,” and “O Brother Where Art Thou.” These days there’s Oscar buzz around his latest movie, ”The Only Living Pickpocket in New York,” a thriller about a petty thief adjusting to a cashless society.

Around the 36-minute mark, Monday’s conversation also covered earlier territory when Turturro played Ray, a sleazy emcee of a magic club in “Desperately Seeking Susan.” The 1985 cult classic stars Rosanna Arquette as a bored housewife who is mistaken for Susan, a street-smart wildchild (Madonna, in her first role) with ties to the mob.

Turturro revealed that he originally tried out for the role of Susan’s boyfriend and things apparently got a little crazy at the audition with the Material Girl.

“We had, like, a kissing scene and she really kissed me! I mean, deeply, you know what I mean?” the Hollywood vet told the laughing crowd. “I’d never been kissed like that in an audition! I dropped all my sides [script], all my pages on the floor...I didn’t know it was this kind of movie!”

Though the part eventually went to Robert Joy, Turturro said Madonna, now 68, stayed “intrigued” by him for “a while.” It’s worth noting that the year the flick came out, the “Holiday” singer married Sean Penn and Turturro wed his (still) wife, actress Katherine Borowitz, whom he met while at the Yale School of Drama.

“We became very friendly,” the native New Yorker continued of Madonna, adding the reason they didn’t quite see eye to eye. “Some people, they want to absorb you. I didn’t want to be absorbed.”