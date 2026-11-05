Elite receiver recruit Brysen Wright commits to Miami, reclassifies to Class of 2027

Jacksonville Mandarin two-way player Brysen Wright following his team’s win over Hollywood McArthur on Friday, Aug. 21, 2026, at McArthur High in Hollywood, Florida. Jordan McPherson/jmcpherson@miamiherald.com

The Miami Hurricanes received a massive win on the recruiting trail, as Jacksonville Mandarin wide receiver Brysen Wright announced his commitment to UM on Thursday.

Wright chose Miami over Florida and Texas.

And he will be coming to campus a year earlier than anticipated assuming he stays true to his pledge.

Wright, who was listed as the No. 1 wide receiver and No. 3 player in the 2028 class according to 247Sports’ composite rankings, announced in his commitment video that he is reclassifying to the 2027 class.

Wright, listed at 6-3 1/2 and 215 pounds, has caught 46 passes for 984 yards and 11 touchdowns this season with Mandarin entering the FHSAA playoffs. He caught 44 passes for 962 yards and 10 scores as a sophomore last season.

Wright is the fourth wide receiver in the Hurricanes’ 2027 class. He joins a pair of five-star prospects in Miami Carol City’s Nick Lennear and Miami Columbus’ A’mir Sears (who is a two-way star) as well as Temecula (California) Chaparral four-star prospect Eli Woodard. Sears, like Wright, reclassified to get to college a year earlier.

Lennear and Sears are two of five five-star commits in Miami’s 2027 recruiting class, along with Long Beach Poly (California) cornerback Donte Wright, Lombard (Illinois) Montini Catholic quarterback Israel Abrams and Columbia (South Carolina) Irmo edge rusher Jaiden Bryant.