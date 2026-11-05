Donalds performs worse than Trump and DeSantis in Miami with Hispanic voters

Byron Donalds speaks during his election night party at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026, in Hollywood, Fla. Donalds defeated David Jolly in the race for Florida governor. Photo by Matias J. Ocner/mocner@miamiherald.com

Republican governor-elect Byron Donalds fared better in Miami-Dade than Republican candidates did in other majority-Hispanic counties during Tuesday’s nationwide blue wave, in part, because of the large Cuban-American population that has been a bedrock of support for the party.

But even in Miami’s heavily Cuban precincts in Westchester and Hialeah — where his running mate Bryan Ávila is from — Donalds performed around 10 percentage points lower compared to Trump in 2024 and DeSantis in 2022.

Countywide, Donalds performed around 20 points lower than Trump in 2024 and more than 25 points lower than DeSantis in 2022.

Donalds also lost by a wide margin to Democrat David Jolly in Doral, home to the highest share of Venezuelan Americans in South Florida, and which both Trump and DeSantis won by more than 20 points.

Donalds’ support across Hispanic-majority neighborhoods in Miami-Dade broadly fell compared to his predecessors, a Miami Herald analysis found.

From 2022 to 2026, the more Hispanic a Miami-Dade neighborhood was, the more Republican it voted. But Donalds got less mileage out of that trend than DeSantis and Trump.

Trump and DeSantis’ vote shares rose by around 7 percentage points for every 10-point increase in the share of registered Hispanic voters. Donalds’ voteshare rose by 5 points for the same increase in Hispanic voters.

Both Trump and DeSantis ran on mass deportation agendas, but Miami-Dade has been the most impacted over the past year and half, particularly after Trump rolled back protections and pursued deporting Cubans and Venezuelans.

Political observers and polls say that the cost of living was a higher concern among all voters, including Hispanic voters, than immigration was. But mass deportations further dampened Hispanic Republican voters’ support, according to Republican political consultant from Miami, Giancarlo Sopo.

“When times aren’t great, they’ll give you the benefit of the doubt if they believe you’re fighting for them. That’s a hard sell to someone who thinks you want to deport his cousin,” he said.

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Despite the dip in support in Miami-Dade, Donalds took a victory lap about the fact that he didn’t fare even worse. He beat Jolly statewide by about 100,000 votes out of the roughly 8 million ballots cast in the race.

“Some of the prognostication was we were going to lose Miami-Dade County by 20 points, that did not happen tonight,” he told reporters after his election night watch party in Ft. Lauderdale.

He pointed to those Miami results while explaining that, as governor, he is not planning to moderate on Trump and DeSantis’ agenda.

“Through this campaign what I just said to you is what we told voters in Miami-Dade County,” he told reporters Tuesday. “We were very clear we were going to follow federal immigration law.”

Florida International University’s recent Cuba poll found 76% of Miami Cubans oppose deporting Cubans with no criminal record who don’t have legal residency or citizenship status.