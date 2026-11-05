Beers flew at California bar where man wore Nazi armband on Halloween

Photos show a man entering the Onyx Club in Roseville on Halloween night wearing a jacket, left, and later standing inside the bar with a Nazi armband visible, right. The bar said the man was removed after an altercation with another customer. The incident drew widespread criticism on social media. Onyx Club via Facebook; Reddit post

A man who wore a Nazi armband inside a California bar on Halloween was kicked out after an altercation with another customer, the business said.

The Onyx Club, at 116 Main St., apologized over the incident in a Facebook post Tuesday following widespread criticism on social media over allegations that staff allowed the man to remain inside despite complaints about his costume.

“We’ve been called Nazi sympathizers, a Nazi bar, accused of condoning this costume, allowing him to walk around and salute in front of staff, and refusing to kick him out. All lies!” the bar said.

The man entered the bar wearing a jacket about 11 p.m. on Halloween, according to the post. He later removed the jacket, revealing a Nazi armband.

“Our security, door girl, or bartenders couldn’t see this person’s armband when he was let in,” the bar said.

A photo of the man wearing the armband inside the bar circulated widely on social media, including in a Reddit post that drew more than 2,500 upvotes. The post accused bar employees of ignoring complaints about the costume and claimed the man made Nazi salutes.

“Our bar staff never served him in Nazi gear, never saw him walking around saluting, as some claim, and removed him from our establishment as soon as we were informed,” Onyx staff said.

According to the bar, a woman complained to the manager about the armband, calling it “disgusting.” Before the manager could remove the man, an altercation broke out between him and another customer, and beers were thrown.

Staff kicked the man out and told him not to return. He initially objected but eventually left, according to the bar’s account.

“We don’t approve or tolerate discrimination or hate, and we surely didn’t approve or condone this inappropriate and insensitive choice of a costume,” the post said.

The bar said it could not legally identify the patron or publish a photo showing his face. Instead, it shared photos of him wearing a jacket that concealed the armband before he entered.

The incident echoed a controversy involving Britain’s Prince Harry, who apologized in 2005 after photographs surfaced of him wearing a Nazi uniform with a swastika armband to a costume party. The outfit drew criticism from Jewish organizations and British lawmakers, according to The New York Times. Harry, then 20, called it a poor choice of costume and apologized for causing offense.