A Broward Publix and a Miami supermarket sold Fantasy 5 jackpot hits

Wednesday’s major money draw game jackpot winners played Fantasy 5. Eleven Florida Lotto players hit for at least $10,000. DAVID J. NEAL/dneal@miamiherald.com

Miami and Plantation Fantasy 5 players hit the jackpots, while across the state 11 Florida Lotto players won at least $10,000. One hit for $250,000.

The Florida Lotto jackpot bumps up to $10.25 million for Saturday’s drawing after nobody picked 9, 12, 18, 24, 27 and 46. But six players who picked five numbers had a ticket with a 4x multiplier and won $12,000 each. One person with five numbers and a 5x multiplier won $15,000.

Among the Florida Lotto Double Play players, one person had a ticket with 7, 10, 21, 32, 47 and 49, a $250,000 piece of fortune. One player with five numbers and a 10x multiplier won $35,000. Two people with five numbers and a 3x multiplier won $10,000.

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The Fantasy 5 evening draw numbers were 10, 13, 16, 17 and 19. Those numbers were on a Quick Pick ticket bought at Las Cubanitos Supermarket, 987 SW Fourth St. in Little Havana and were chosen by a player at an Orange City Circle K, 1030 Saxon Blvd. That’s the fourth Fantasy 5 hit at a Circle K this week.

Each ticket is worth $55,781.

Earlier Wednesday, the Fantasy 5 midday draw came up 6, 10, 23, 28 and 29. Those were the perfect picks of a player at a Plantation Publix, 1181 S. University Drive and a Jacksonville resident who has already claimed his $27,934 split of the jackpot. He played at the Jacksonville RaceTrac gas station at 11585 Atlantic Blvd.

These tickets have to be cashed at one of the nine Florida Lottery district offices. The Miami office is at 14621 Oak Lane in Miami Lakes and can be reached at MIARC@flalottery.com or 305-364-3080.