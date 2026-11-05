Thompson's heroics mask this Heat issue that must change. And the Wiggins problem

Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) drives the ball as Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins (22) defends in the second half of their NBA game at the Kaseya Center on Monday, October 26, 2026, in downtown Miami, Fla. Photo by Matias J. Ocner/mocner@miamiherald.com

Klay Thompson’s last-second three-pointer against the Clippers on Wednesday not only gave the Heat a badly needed win and a desperately needed emotional lift, but it also masked a shortcoming that persists: overall late-game offense and shot creation and a reliance on Bam Adebayo threes in the clutch.

Before Thompson’s winner from the corner, the Heat this season had shot 1 for 18 on three-pointers in the clutch, defined by the NBA as the final five minutes of a game with a margin of five points or fewer.

That 1 for 18 on clutch threes included 0 for 4 from Adebayo, who inexplicably attempted the Heat’s most clutch threes last season and keeps shooting them this season.

Adebayo is encouraged to shoot threes when he’s wide open, as he has been on all four of these clutch three attempts this season, including one last night. The question is should he be encouraged to take them?

The view here: Absolutely not. For his career, Adebayo is now 7 for 37 on clutch threes. His misses contributed to the loss in Charlotte and could have led to a loss on Wednesday if Thompson hadn’t rescued Miami (with Adebayo setting a fantastic screen to give him airspace).

On the flip side, Adebayo is 5 for 7 on clutch twos this season and shot 57.1% on clutch twos last season; those are the shots that need to be created for him late.

Giannis Antetokounmpo also took and missed a clutch three last night, his first of the season, is now 10 for 33 on clutch threes this decade.

We understand the concept of taking shots that the defense gives you. But threes by Adebayo and Antetokounmpo generally should not be part of any late-game offensive diet. It’s among the worst-percentage shots that the Heat could take, and it’s no way to compensate for Miami’s lack of a highly skilled in-his-prime ball-handling, three-point shooting maestro that most of the good teams have.

Overall, Miami is shooting 10 for 35 (28.6%) in the clutch and has been outscored by 11 in 18 clutch minutes. The offense sputtered late in clutch-game losses to Charlotte and Dallas.

Antetokounmpo is 0 for 5 in the clutch, though he has hit five of six free throws; that 0 for 5 is assuredly a small sample size anomaly for a player who has shot 47.8% in the clutch this decade.

But it’s Andrew Wiggins’ poor start to the season that has been particularly damaging in the clutch.

Wiggins is the only Heat veteran who has shot better than average on clutch threes in recent years: He’s 19 for 39 (48.7%) during the past four seasons, including 8 for 13 last season. Only Myles Turner shot clutch threes better than Wiggins last season (minimum 10 attempts).

But Wiggins’ production has been so inadequate this season that coach Erik Spoelstra has played him only four of 18 clutch minutes. He’s 0 for 2 on clutch threes, as are Davion Mitchell and Pelle Larsson.

Miami already stands at a deficit without the type of point guard who can consistently create offense for himself and others late (Jalen Brunson, Darius Garland, Tyrese Maxey, etc.)

So unless Thompson has more nights like Wednesday’s, expecting the Heat to score enough late without Wiggins on the floor (and performing) is unrealistic, unless Larsson can take a big jump offensively.

Spoelstra was right to bench Wiggins late in Wednesday’s 117-116 win; he was again thoroughly unimpactful – three points, 1-for-5 shooting, two turnovers and a minus-11 plus/minus in 23 minutes.

Wiggins, who is shooting 11 for 35 on threes (31.4%), has been one of the league’s worst small forwards this season by most any statistical measure. His 9.4 scoring average ranks 138th in the league among all forwards and is last among all starting small forwards.

He’s allowing the player he’s guarding to shoot 57%, worst in the league among all forwards who have defended at least 70 shots.

And the Heat has been outscored by 76 points in his 211 minutes. Of the 452 players who have appeared in an NBA game this season, Wiggins’ plus/minus is 12th worst (and worst on the Heat).

Wiggins must offer far more, and Spoelstra needs to find a way to extract more, whether it’s forcefully demanding an aggressive mentality every night or finding some other way to snap him out of this malaise. And that must start Thursday night at Golden State (10 p.m., WPLG 10).

As much as the Heat needs a far better Wiggins for the first 43 minutes, they also need a Wiggins who can again be trusted to play, and produce, late in games.

Relying on a 36-year-old Thompson to repeatedly replicate Wednesday’s brilliance (30 points, 8 for 17 on threes) seems unrealistic.

More is needed late in close games, and that starts with Adebayo generating shots closer to the basket, Antetokounmpo returning to career clutch levels and Wiggins showing enough of a pulse to earn those minutes and make threes from passes out of the post.