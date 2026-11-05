I've been hearing a lot about deep-plane facelifts. Do they work?

Dr. Carlos Wolf performs a facelift at Miami Plastic Surgery. Dr. Carlos Wolf

Q. I’m thinking about having a facelift. It seems that just about every facial plastic surgeon today is advertising a deep-plane facelift. Is this really the best technique?

A. Facelifting has evolved tremendously over the past four decades since I’ve been practicing. We have a much better understanding of facial anatomy, aging and how to reposition tissues to achieve more natural and lasting results.

The deep-plane facelift is one of those advances, and in experienced hands, it can produce excellent results.

However, the most important factor in a successful facelift isn’t the name of the procedure, but the surgeon performing it. You can give five surgeons the exact same scalpel and get five completely different results. The instrument is the same, but the experience, technique, judgment and artistic eye of the person holding it make all the difference.

The same applies to facelifting. Two surgeons may both claim to perform a deep-plane facelift, yet their results can look dramatically different.

Facelifting isn’t simply a technical operation. It’s also an artistic procedure, and every surgeon has a different aesthetic philosophy and a different idea of what constitutes a youthful, attractive face. This brings me to something that concerns me about some of the facelifts we’re seeing today.

We’re seeing patients with excessively tight faces, overly projected chins, unusually sharp jawlines and necks that look almost skeletonized. Instead of the soft, natural contours of a youthful neck, some patients have an exaggerated, almost strangled appearance. While they may look younger than they did before surgery, they don’t necessarily look natural.

To me, that’s not the goal of a great facelift.

A successful facelift should make you look like a younger, refreshed version of yourself. It should restore youthful contours without sacrificing the natural character of your face. One of the greatest compliments a patient can receive is, “You look fantastic. Have you been on vacation?” rather than, “Who did your facelift?”

So how should you choose your surgeon?

Certainly, ask about the technique they use and why they prefer it. But more importantly, look carefully at their results. Review before-and-after photographs of patients who resemble you in age and facial structure. Pay particular attention to the neck, jawline, and overall facial balance. Do the patients look natural? Do they still look like themselves?

Experience is extremely important. Fortunately, today we also have access to patient reviews, testimonials, and information about surgeons that wasn’t available years ago. These are valuable resources, although nothing replaces meeting the surgeon personally.

During your consultation, ask questions. Does the doctor listen to your concerns? Are they realistic about what surgery can accomplish? And perhaps most importantly, do you share the same idea of what looks attractive and natural?

After more than 40 years of performing facelifts, my advice is simple. Don’t choose a technique and then look for a surgeon. Choose a surgeon whose experience, aesthetic judgment and results you trust. Then let that surgeon explain which technique is most appropriate for you.

Dr. Carlos Wolf is a partner in Miami Plastic Surgery and is board certified. Email questions to him at Cwolf@miamiplasticsurgery.com