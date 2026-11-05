Speedy prosecution of Moïse conspiracy case in Miami complicated by detention conditions

Colombian men accused of involvement in the assassination of former Haitian President Jovenel Moïse, attend a hearing at the Court of Appeals in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on June 9, 2025. Haitian president Jovenel Moïse was assassinated on July 7, 2021 in his Port-au-Prince residence. CLARENS SIFFROY/AFP via Getty Images

South Florida’s limited detention space for federal inmates is complicating efforts to prosecute dozens of people accused of conspiring to overthrow Haitian President Jovenel Moïse in a plot that culminated in his July 7, 2021, assassination in Haiti.

With more than 35 people indicted in the federal conspiracy case and 29 of them being held in the Special Housing Unit at the Federal Detention Center in Miami, a federal judge wants prosecutors to find alternative accommodations. The group includes 17 Colombian former soldiers and a Haitian businessman who have filed separate motions to be moved out of the restrictive housing unit.

U.S. District Judge Jacqueline Becerra said Wednesday that while she has limited jurisdiction over detention arrangements, if accommodations aren’t modified by the government, it could jeopardize the new defendants’ right to a speedy trial. The separation order also risks impacting a Dec. 1 hearing, Becerra said Thursday as she ordered the government’s three prosecutors — Sean McLaughlin, Jason Wu and Altanese Phenelus — to meet with the U.S. Marshal’s office to find a resolution.

“I want to make sure that what the government isn’t arguing is that because of the nature of the charges against them... they’re Colombian mercenaries; they’re de facto dangerous; they always have to be separated from each other,” she said. If that’s the case, she added, “we’re going to have real trouble ever getting to trial in a reasonable time period.”

The Colombian former soldiers were transferred from Haiti to Miami on Sept. 20 after a grand jury returned a sixth superseding indictment in the case that named them along with 13 other defendants, including Christian Emmanuel Sanon. A South Florida resident, Sanon, 67, is accused of wanting to replace Moïse as president by plotting a violent overthrow of his government. His charges include illegally shipping bulletproof vests to Haiti, providing material support in the form of the Colombian commandos and conspiring to kidnap or kill a person outside the United States.

READ MORE: Colombians accused in Haiti presidential killing want out of federal confinement unit

Sanon is being held at the Special Housing Unit, or SHU, as well as former Haitian government official Joseph Félix Badio, who appeared in magistrate court on Wednesday with a new lawyer and ordered detained pending trial after voluntarily waving his right to a bond hearing. Also held in the same unit: four cooperators, including two former Colombian ex-soldiers, in the ongoing trial; the one-time head of Sanon’s Ayiti 2054 political party, Phénil Gordon Désir, who was transferred from Haiti over the weekend; and four other South Florida residents awaiting sentencing after being found guilty of conspiring to kidnap or kill someone outside the United States, among other charges.

The judge ordered the government to provide her with a complete list of the defendants in the sprawling case, including those who have already pleaded guilty, those who have been convicted and those awaiting trial. She also wants prosecutors to let her know which defendants could be transferred to other South Florida facilities and where they might be housed. An additional request includes names of defendants who should be kept away from one another.

“I need to know what defendants are we talking about that the current defendants pending trial have to be separated from,” Becerra said.

At issue is an order to keep the men separated and a past incident involving an attack inside a Haitian prison.

Earlier this year, former Colombian Army Caption Germán Alejandro Rivera García testified that fellow Colombians had blamed him for their predicament. They attacked him while he was imprisoned. He was reportedly saved by James Solages, a Haitian-American defendant who has since been convicted and faces life in prison for conspiring to kidnap or kill a person outside the United States. Meanwhile, Solages along with Joseph Vincent, another defendant in the case who pleaded guilty before trial, are also accused of attacking Sanon while he was in prison in Haiti.

When a Miami Herald reporter visited both Solages and Sanon in a Haiti’s National Penitentiary before armed gangs staged a prison break, Sanon had been moved to the medical ward and there was great tension observed between him and Solages, who was blaming Sanon for his imprisonment.

Federal prosecutors have cited the Rivera incident in a sealed response to a motion filed by lawyers representing the 17 Colombian former soldiers, who were arrested by Haitian police brought to Miami after five years to face federal conspiracy charges. They currently have a joint defense, per their attorneys.

“The report of that cooperator was that one of these new defendants, essentially egged on the entire group or a larger group of his fellow Colombians to attack him in the yard viciously,” Asst. U.S. Attorney Jason Wu said Wednesday in court.

“So it is a concern with the group as a whole,” he added.

Lawyers say conditions in the SHU are so bad that the men have been unable to properly shower, get medication or properly meet with them so that lawyers can prepare for trial or their upcoming Dec. 1 hearing before Becerra.

“It is punitive,” attorney Juan J. Michelen said, speaking on behalf of the group during the late afternoon hearing before Becerra. “There is no basis to put these guys in the SHU now. No one has been written up, no one’s committed any kind of violation … they haven’t been able to shower, they’re not getting medicine.”

Even when relatives attempt to send the men money to help them purchase items inside, it goes into the ether, Michelen said, “and they cannot use it.”

“And worst of all, they can’t meet with us,” he added. “They can through a glass, but we can’t show them documents.”

He then described his own experiences of trying to visit his client, Victor Albeiro Pineda Cardona, a former special-forces soldier accused of being one of the gunmen. After Pineda is removed to be taken back to his cell, Michelen said he’s forced to stay inside the SHU “for a solid hour.”

“There has to be viable alternatives,” he argued. “This is not the first time that the government has arrested a lot of people, right?”

Prosecutors say they also do not want the defendants in restrictive housing — but they do want them to remain separated and are trying to find a solution amid the limited detention space.

“We don’t want any of their clients in the SHU, nor do we want our co-operators in the SHU,” Wu said. “But we do need them to remain separate, and indeed even separate from each other.”

The government proposed moving some defendants to Broward or Palm Beach to alleviate overcrowding. There are only six wings at the Federal Detention Center in Miami, while there are reportedly multiple facilities in Broward, prosecutors said.

“We at the very least can move some to Broward,” Wu said about the Colombians, adding that there is also the possibility of rotating prisoners in and out of the SHU.

Becerra made clear that she doesn’t want anyone who has not yet been tried placed in West Palm Beach. She went through great pains, she noted, in picking court-appointed lawyers from Miami because it was going to be a trial in Miami, and she wanted to control already rising trial costs.

A superseding indictment now lists 30 individuals, including Sanon, who is currently on trial in Becerra’s courtroom. While the 17 Colombians have filed suit to be removed from the confined housing, Haitian businessman Samir Handal’s lawyers have also done the same. In his case, lawyers are stressing his health issues, which they say are difficult to address given the conditions of his confinement in the SHU. His lawyers are expected to appear before Becerra on Friday to present their arguments.

Defense counsel argued that not all defendants pose a threat and suggested moving cooperators out of FDC. They also argue that in the case of the Colombians, they all spent five years in the same cell in Haiti. Wu said while prosecutors could not control what happened in Haiti, in the United States, it’s another matter.

Their safety concern is that these are ex-military, ex-special forces members, whom prosecutors credibly alleged and have proven in at least one trial “have committed a grievous murder,” and pose a danger not just to each other but to other defendants should one of them or decide to plead guilty or cooperate with the government. They would be placed “in an extraordinarily dangerous and uncomfortable situation,” Wu said. “We want them to remain separated, but we want them out of the SHU, and we’re taking all the steps that we can to make that happen.”