‘They missed the boat.' Tight South Florida races have Democrats asking what if

U.S. Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart speaks as Maria Elvira Salazar and Carlos Gimenez listen in Doral after the capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro on Jan. 3, 2026. PHOTO BY AL DIAZ/adiaz@miamiherald.com

A “blue wave” washed over the rest of the country, but Florida saw more of a ripple.

Democratic margins improved across the state, and the party flipped several seats in the Florida Legislature, but the levers of power remain in GOP hands. Republicans won every statewide race, kept strong majorities in the state House and appear to have held steady in the U.S. House after eking out razor-thin leads in four races — two of them in South Florida.

The margins in those congressional races — decided by less than one percentage point — have Democrats feeling like they missed their chance to ride the tide, believing more money and attention from national Democratic groups would have made a difference.

Mario Díaz-Balart — a stalwart of South Florida politics who has held elected office since 1988, when he was still in his 20s — appears to have barely fended off first-time candidate Nickole Locklin, who has yet to concede.

And María Elvira Salazar, a former TV journalist who coasted to victory in her last two reelection bids, is ahead of Democrat Eliott Rodriguez in a race so close it is headed for a recount.

Rodriguez had relatively little financial help in his race from outside groups. Locklin had essentially none.

“They missed the boat. They didn’t have anyone down here. They didn’t understand the nuance and they didn’t talk to people who knew the nuances,” Democratic political consultant Jeff Garcia said of national Democrats.

Alex Howard, a Democratic political consultant who led former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s locally successful presidential campaign in Miami-Dade, said that in hindsight $1.5 million in canvassing spending could have flipped either race — with a more realistic spend being $3 million to $5 million for a more comfortable margin. Garcia guessed as little as $500,000 in each race would have done the trick.

Ultimately, investments in South Florida from the major Democratic outside groups — the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) and House Majority PAC — were mostly limited to Rep. Jared Moskowitz and Representative-elect Pia Dandiya’s wins, where the biggest vote shares were in Broward County.

The districts

Locklin is perhaps the biggest surprise across the map for Florida politicos. The tech attorney launched her campaign for Florida’s 26th district in May. She is a resident of Miami’s Edgewater neighborhood, located in the initial lines of the 26th but well outside of its new boundaries, which run from Hialeah and Doral up to Miramar, Pembroke Pines and parts of Davie. Her campaign largely flew under the radar.

None of those natural disadvantages seemed to matter much, even against an incumbent whose name is as well known as any in Miami.

“He’s certainly a veteran officeholder, and his late brother before him (former Congressman Lincoln Diaz-Balart), we just named a school after him. It just shows that even longtime, veteran officeholders have run across the fact that there was very deep voter dissatisfaction,” Miami-Dade School Board Member Joe Geller, a former Democratic state representative, said. “That was true all across the country at every level”

It was particularly true in the left-leaning Broward County sections of the district, where Locklin beat Diaz-Balart by 22 points — a near-mirror image of the Miami-Dade precincts where Diaz-Balart won.

Diaz-Balart’s district was redrawn in the Florida Republicans’ redistricting push this year, done in an apparent attempt to gain four U.S. House seats in Florida for the GOP. His district was previously deep red, and included parts of Collier County.

As of Thursday morning, Locklin had not conceded, though election officials in both counties stated the race will likely fall outside the 0.5% threshold to trigger a recount.

Salazar and Rodriguez’s race for Florida’s 27th Congressional District appears to be headed for a recount, though Salazar’s lead of more than 1,000 votes seems likely to hold. “The good news is that this race is not over, and we are not conceding,” Rodriguez said Wednesday in a statement released by his campaign.

In a statement, DCCC spokesperson Madison Andrus highlighted how close the races are.

“Not a single nonpartisan race caller has declared either one of these races over. There are still outstanding votes that remain to be counted and we are committed to ensuring that every legal Florida voter has their voices heard,” Andrus wrote.

Other factors

Garcia said the “nuances” that weren’t grasped by outside Democratic groups like the DCCC and the House Majority PAC in that race had to do with a misunderstanding of trends among different Hispanic groups.

Cuban- and Venezuelan-Americans were viewed as rock-ribbed Republicans —– populations that set South Florida apart from the largely Mexican-American population in Texas that swung that state’s U.S. Senate and governor seats from red to blue this year. But, Garcia said, many of them weren’t happy with the Trump administration’s deportation strategy, disapproving of deportations carried out on undocumented immigrants without a criminal record. The administration’s handling of Venezuelan ruler Nicolas Maduro, capturing and detaining him and then picking one of his lieutenants to replace him, might have also been a rollercoaster ride, Garcia said.

Doral, a city in Diaz-Balart’s district with a heavy Venezuelan population and whose local government entered into a controversial 287(g) agreement with ICE, moved the most of any Miami-Dade municipality toward Democrats.

“The Venezuelans went from being super happy with Trump to being absolutely heartbroken by him. Then, you had Cubans who thought, ‘Wait a second, you took this too far,’” Garcia said. The DCCC “didn’t believe in it this cycle. I’m not criticizing them from a standpoint that they didn’t do a great job elsewhere, but they missed this one.”

According to an analysis of Florida precincts that were 50% Hispanic or more from political news outlet VoteHub, those with Cuban as the largest subgroup voted Republican in the U.S. Senate race by 7.5 points. Heavily Venezuelan precincts backed the Democratic candidate by an average of 13.2 points — Mexicans, Central Americans and Puerto Ricans went even more Democratic.

Howard guessed that a “lack of accurate polling” pre-election was what ultimately led to less-than-anticipated spending from the major Democratic groups.

“Organizations that have funds available for races across the country are very data-driven. If the data doesn’t support the investment, they’re not going to make it,” Howard said.

There’s also the matter of expense. Republicans, who had more overall cash to spend in the nation and particularly in Florida, got on the TV airwaves in South Florida, whether it was for congressional candidates, Sen. Ashley Moody or Governor-elect Byron Donalds. With limited resources, Democrats could have been more wary of spending on TV in the Miami market, among the most expensive in the country, when they could get more bang for their buck elsewhere.

In the case of Salazar’s race against Rodriguez — the Democrat got a little more than $2 million from House Majority PAC — some think her saving grace may have been her decision to distance herself from Trump. She cut a direct-to-camera TV ad, with the White House in plain view in the background, telling the president his immigration policies went “too far.”

But even with that savvy maneuvering, some Democrats feel like victory was just an investment away.

“It looks like they invested the money elsewhere wisely in a lot of places, but more investment in Florida was justified,” said Geller. “I do think it’s a missed opportunity here in Florida. I hope the national party sees that, and when the next cycle comes around in ‘28 they don’t repeat the same mistake.”