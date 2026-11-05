What can a pomegranate do for you? It all starts with those edible seeds

Pomegranate, a staple of Persian and Middle Eastern cuisine, can assist in lowering blood pressure and slow growth of certain types of cancers, research has shown. Miami Herald file

November is national pomegranate month. Many foods have a month. Obviously this is a marketing and promotional activity, but also an opportunity to introduce a less common food to our taste buds.

Pomegranates are abundant in the Middle East and are mentioned in the Bible, Greek mythology and Egyptian tomb paintings. They were brought to California in the 1700s. They also grow well in North and Central Florida.

In ancient texts pomegranates were said to bestow abundance and fertility. That would be hard to prove. But there is evidence for their health benefits.

Pomegranates contain at least 122 types of phytochemicals. As with most foods these work synergistically to improve health.

Anthocyanins are an example of one of the pomegranate phytochemicals that have the largest body of research. They are believed to assist in lowering blood pressure and slowing growth of certain types of cancers.

They can cross the blood brain barrier accumulating in an area of the brain responsible for memory and learning. This may help with reducing the risk of cognitive decline. Anthocyanins improve ocular blood flow leading to reduced risk of age related macular degeneration.

A serving of pomegranate arils — the little seeds inside — provided 4 grams of insoluble fiber. This is the type of fiber that keeps our digestive system moving and helps lower cholesterol levels. Pomegranates increase the nitric oxide bioavailability in our body. Nitric oxide widens blood vessels and helps improve blood flow during activity.

The inside of a pomegranate contains seeds that are enclosed in a red sack of juice called an aril. Many people just suck the juice from the seed and then spit out the remains. This isn’t necessary as the inside is also edible and the source of most of the fiber.

Google how to cut a pomegranate, and you’ll find step-by-step instructions of how to get to the delicious insides. Or you can buy a cup of arils in the produce department.

Adding these to a salad, fruit bowl, or cooked vegetables brings a pop-up color and great nutrition.

Sheah Rarback is a dietitian nutritionist in private practice in Miami.