After 75 years, this beloved Miami barbecue spot is finally closing its doors

Shorty's Bar-B-Q on Dixie Highway in Miami is finally closing to clear the way for new development. Larry Shane

When the late Shorty Allen opened Shorty’s Bar-B-Q at 9200 S. Dixie Highway in 1951, he built the restaurant around a simple concept: Ribs and chicken for the people. Nothing fancy, no pretension, just community picnic tables, grilled meat, a few sides and barbecue sauce — known to all as Shorty’s Sauce — guaranteed to bring Miami back.

Now, 75 years later, the humble yet adored restaurant is finally closing its doors to clear the way for new development.

The longtime owners sold the restaurant to apartment management company Atlantic Pacific Companies and Florida Value Partners real estate developers for $14.5 million in 2022. The deal included a nearby body shop and offered Shorty’s a five-year lease, with an offer that included keeping Shorty’s as part of the redevelopment.

Now, though, Shorty’s has announced its closing without a mention of a possible future at the location. On its website and social media, Shorty’s thanked devoted patrons and announced that its last day of service would be Sunday, Dec. 27, 2026.

Shorty's remains a favorite among Miami locals.

“As we celebrate our 75th anniversary, we want to thank everyone who has been part of our story,” the post said. “Your love, memories and support mean everything to us.”

The website asked customers to share their memories of Shorty’s by emailing them to bayley@shortys.com.

Two other Shorty’s locations, one on Bird Road and the other in Davie, have both been updated and will remain open (the Shorty’s in Doral closed shortly after the sale). The Shorty’s catering team perseveres as well, serving Miami-Dade and Broward.

“We remain committed to serving the same great BBQ and carrying on the traditions generations of South Floridians have come to love,” the post said.