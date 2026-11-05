With the midterms nearly over, it's time to work together for America | Opinion

‘I Voted’ stickers were handed out on Election Day in Coral Gables, Florida, on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026. PHOTO BY AL DIAZ/adiaz@miamiherald.com

I am writing this column on the morning after the midterm elections. The election had some important and historic points, such as Keisha Lance Bottoms of Georgia becoming the first Black woman governor in U.S. history, while Byron Donalds will become the first Black governor in Florida’s history.

Byron Donalds celebrates during his election night party at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026, in Hollywood, Fla. Donalds defeated David Jolly in the race for Florida governor. Photo by Matias J. Ocner/mocner@miamiherald.com

The election results made some people happy, and disappointed others. Still, the blessing for us is that this was a free election, and Americans got to choose the people we thought would make good leaders. Did we make the right choices? Will this election close the already too-wide gap between Democrats and Republicans? I don’t know. Only time will tell.

The days after an election can leave us jubilant or overwhelmingly uneasy. While I believe most of us voted our conviction, we still can spend the days following the election wondering if we made the right choices.

As concerned citizens, we listened to the campaign speeches, we did our research on the people we deemed right for the job. And we voted because that’s what we as American citizens, are called to do.

As a Black American who grew up during an era when some of my people died for the right to vote, I understand the assignment. It was only a few short decades ago that Black people were killed, their homes burned, because they braved the cruel stares of an unjust society, and voted. I am reminded during each election season of the men and women who were killed because they exercised their constitutional right.

It is, in part, their memory that I honor the brave souls who were willing to die for what too many of us take for granted. I don’t want their dying to be in vain.

The other part is that I believe it is my constitutional right to vote, and that by not voting, I am living beneath my privilege as an American.

Being able to vote for me isn’t about what party I am registered with. It is about searching my own conscience and praying for guidance to help put the right person in office. Does that mean if I pray, my candidate will be elected? Not always. Sometimes God says, “No.” Yet, I believe God has a plan for America, even when our plan differs from His.

Still, some days it seems that America has become two nations – not one nation - under God. It always seems to be “us” against “them.” The division grieves me, and other Americans who love our country. At times, it seems hate and prejudice have taken complete control of our country, erasing all the strides we’ve made.

You can see this in the blatant attempt to erase Black history by sugar-coating the story of slavery, or simply saying slavery was non-existent in America. You can see this in the banning of books by Black authors and the disrespect and mistreatment of immigrants who have been in this country all their lives and who’ve helped make America the great country that it is.

All these things are a testimony to the effort to make America “great again,” a slogan that makes me cringe. The reason America has grown to the giant it is today, becoming greater over the decades, is because we kept working on making our country better.

And until recently, we tried to correct our wrongs. We were intent on moving forward for the good of the entire nation, rather than trying to get back to the “bad old days.”

The season between elections gives us the opportunity to look at the people we put in elected position, and to grade their work. If we give them a bad grade, the new elections give our country the chance to start over. They give us a chance to take look at what we did wrong, and try to make it right.

The 2026 midterm elections are over. The people have spoken. I am praying that the men and women we have elected to lead us for the next two years will earnestly seek to end this season of collective suffering and the division and hate that has permeated America for the past decade.

We are stronger when we work for the good of all Americans. We are better when we stand for what is right and get on with the business of working together for the good of everyone. Yet while we rejoice that the mid-term elections went smoothly, there is still work to be done. Let us not forget why we elected the people who are now in office.

Change must happen, for example, in the way we treat our history and in the way we treat immigrants, who’ve lived here for years, helped build our nation and are now being threatened with deportation.

Let us make sure this election will change the way the free press is treated by speaking out against any effort to stifle the truth. We need to be diligent if America will continue to have a free press. Our professional journalists must ask the hard and important questions without being disrespected.

Let us see if the move to erase our history will be reversed, that great books that tell the story of America will be returned to their rightful place in our schools and in our public libraries. Our children need to learn their history and be proud of the strides we have made during our 250-year history.

Meanwhile, we cannot boast that “blue” America defeated “red” America in this election. Remember, we are all in this thing together. It will take a collective effort to make America work properly. It might help us to remember the lyrics to the great, patriotic song, “God Bless America:”

God bless America,

Land that I love

Stand beside her, and guide her

Through the night with the light from above.

From the mountains, to the prairies

To the oceans, white with foam

God bless America

My home sweet home.