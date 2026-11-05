Man killed in Key Biscayne helicopter crash was the pilot, sheriff says

The man killed in a helicopter crash off Key Biscayne has been identified as the aircraft’s pilot and the registered owner of an aerial media and photography company based at North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines, according to authorities and public records.

Wednesday’s crash into the water killed Tomas Pendas, 63, and seriously injured Ryan McCoy, 52, and Ryan Ferraro, 27, who were aboard the helicopter, which was on a chartered flight to film boats in the water, the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office said on Thursday. McCoy and Ferraro have since been released from the hospital, the sheriff’s office said

The sheriff’s office is handling the death investigation. The NTSB is investigating the crash of a Robinson R44 II helicopter registered to Global Aerials Inc.

Pendas is the registered agent for Global Aerials Inc., according to state records, and the business's point of contact on its website. He received his commercial pilot's license in 2006, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The helicopter took off from North Perry Airport at 10:10 a.m. and was conducting a photo shoot of a speedboat event called the Poker Run, Gene Rambo, an aviation accident investigator with the National Transportation Safety Board, told reporters on Thursday.

Investigators will spend two days at the scene examining the helicopter, which is still in water.

“Once it’s recovered, it’s going to be taken to a safe location, and we’ll be able to examine it more thoroughly,” Rambo said, adding that he hopes it will be removed on Thursday or Friday.

Investigators also examine the environment, including weather conditions and any external pressures the crew may have faced, such as specific requirements for the photo shoot they were conducting, Rambo said.

A preliminary report outlining the basic facts of the crash should be released within 15 days. A final report is expected to take about 18 months to complete.

The sheriff’s office received a mayday call around 11:30 a.m. reporting an aircraft down near Nixon Beach, Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz said Wednesday.

When Marine Patrol officers arrived, a good Samaritan was “providing life-saving efforts” to a man in the water. Officers took the man to No Name Harbor, where he died despite efforts to save him by Miami Fire Rescue, Cordero-Stutz said.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection marine operations found two other men from the helicopter in the water. They were taken to No Name Harbor and then airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center in serious but stable condition.

Cordero-Stutz said the cause of the crash remains unclear. Her agency is working with the NTSB and the FAA on the investigation.

Helicopter model has a history of crashes

The Robinson R44 is a “helicopter that is well known to accident investigators because it is exceptionally deadly,” said Kristina Infante, an aviation attorney at Coral Gables-based law firm Podhurst Orseck.

According to the Key Biscayne Independent, NTSB data shows that the Robinson R44 II series has been involved in 63 other accidents across the country during the past five years. Six of them were fatal, the outlet reported.

Infante said Podhurst Orseck is pursuing multiple cases involving a Robinson helicopter.

The Robinson is a popular helicopter, Infante said — as the best-selling civilian helicopter — and it is commonly used for flight training, sightseeing and news reporting.

Infante said the helicopter is particularly sensitive to pilot inputs, meaning small corrections that might have little effect on another aircraft can cause significant movement of its main rotor blades.

“It can cause the main rotor blades to come off their normal plane of rotation,” she said.

The attorney said one type of accident involving the R44 occurs when the main rotor system becomes unstable, potentially causing the blades to strike the tail or cockpit.

Infante also pointed to concerns involving the helicopter’s rotor blades, which can separate during flight in what are known as blade delamination or blade debonding events.

“It’s a light helicopter. ... It’s not made in a very robust way. The blades tend to come apart,” the attorney said. The attorney described how the blades can separate in flight, causing the helicopter to crash.

“The blades literally become unglued,” she said, adding that it becomes like “confetti in flight.”

The NTSB will examine weather conditions, pilot actions and the helicopter’s wreckage as part of its investigation into the crash, Infante said.

Weather is one of the factors investigators routinely examine after an aviation accident, particularly in South Florida, where conditions can change quickly.

“It’s hard to say what the specific weather circumstances were at that point when this particular accident occurred, and what kind of weather conditions they were facing,” the attorney said. “So, I think it’s too early for me to say that weather was a factor and how it might have been a factor.”

The attorney said investigators will also examine the pilots’ experience, the purpose of the flight and the helicopter’s movements before the crash.

“They always look to the man, the machine, the weather. Those are kind of the big three,” Infante said.

The wreckage could provide some of the most important clues about what happened, she added.

“The wreckage itself, when it’s lifted out of the water, will be closely examined by the NTSB, and that gives us probably the most information of all,” Infante said.

During the inspection, investigators will look for evidence of engine failure, damage to the main rotor system and other mechanical or structural problems.