Why Dolphins will be eyeing UM-Notre Dame. And Dolphins personnel/injury notes

Oct 31, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Miami (FL) Hurricanes quarterback Darian Mensah (10) leaves the field after the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images Bob Donnan/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As if Saturday’s UM-Notre Dame showdown needed any more reasons to be compelling, here’s another: There’s at least a chance that the Dolphins’ next first-round pick could be playing in the game.

Mel Kiper Jr.’s ESPN Big Board features Canes and Fighting Irish players as three of the draft’s top 10 prospects, and two of the top four.

Kiper has Notre Dame cornerback Leonard Moore as the third-best draft-eligible prospect, behind only Ohio State receiver Jeremiah Smith and Oklahoma State quarterback Drew Mestemaker. UM quarterback Darian Mensah is fourth and Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr 10th.

The Dolphins (1-6) are currently slotted third in draft order, behind the Chargers (0-7) and Titans (1-7). The Chargers have their franchise quarterback in Justin Herbert, who’s struggling through a career-worst season. ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport reported this week that the Titans plan to stick with Cam Ward as their QB of the future.

Though quarterback and edge rusher (and to a lesser extent, tight end, receiver and safety) are routinely cited by pundits as Miami’s needs, it’s also clear that the Dolphins could use an elite cornerback. Miami remains on pace to set an NFL record for worst passer rating allowed in a season.

Kiper said Moore, a 6-2 corner, “is exactly what NFL coaches look for in a lockdown cornerback. He has elite length and ball skills, with seven interceptions and 23 pass breakups over his three-year career. He’s scheme versatile, too. Moore displays great awareness and instincts in coverage. His footwork is truly outstanding. Moore consistently performs at a high level, but he’s still looking for his first pick of the season.”

Unfortunately, evaluators won’t be able to watch him cover UM star Malachi Toney, who’s out for the game with an ankle injury.

Saturday’s game also will have a significant impact in shaping opinions on Mensah and Carr.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel recently asked 25 scouts and executives for their predictions about who will be the first quarterback drafted in April. Mestemaker, who conceivably could opt to stay in college with a $7 million-plus NIL deal, received 17 votes. Carr was second with four, with Mensah logging three votes.

Mensah (25 TDs, 1 pick) and Carr (18 TD, 1 pick) are smart, mobile in the pocket and process quickly. Mensah’s accuracy has been elite, and Carr’s was very good until a recent slump.

“Carr is pretty advanced in the key areas of NFL-level quarterback play,” Kiper said. “He is a smooth, fluid passer with solid accuracy.”

But neither has the bazooka of an arm like Mestemaker, who (like Herbert) would be the prototype if drawn up in a QB lab.

With Mensah, the arm is considered good but not elite. ESPN draft analyst Jordan Reid noted, on X, that “28% of Darian Mensah’s completions this year have come at or behind the LOS this season. Lots of mesh, screens, and underneath YAC opportunities. It’s worked for them.

“[I] want to see if ND’s defense can get pressure and force him to become more aggressive. He’s been selective with his shots down the field and cashed in when he’s decided to.”

With Carr, one concern is that his “accuracy has been inconsistent the past two games,” Reid said. “This is a big game for him. Many want to see if he can improve his ball placement and be the reason they win this game.”

▪ FYI: Players five through nine on Kiper’s current Big Board (behind Smith, Mestemaker, Moore and Mensah) are Texas edge Colin Simmons (10.5 sacks in six games this season and 31.5 in 35 career games), Tennessee defensive tackle Xavier Gilliam, Mississippi quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6-0 height works against him), Indiana receiver Charlie Becker and South Carolina edge player Dylan Stewart.

For the Dolphins, Simmons would make a lot of sense because of his All-Pro potential at a premium position.

This much is clear: If the Dolphins don’t get a top two pick (and don’t get a chance to draft Smith or Mestemaker), this will be a very interesting call among Simmons, Moore, whoever emerges as the No. 2 quarterback in the draft class or a trade down.

This and that

▪ Rookie fifth-round pick Kevin Coleman Jr.’s breakout game Sunday (including a 35-yard touchdown catch) means every one of the Dolphins three rookie receivers has now had a productive game, which we identify as a performance with a TD reception or 50-plus yards in receptions. (In Caleb Douglas’ case, he has had two such games.)

“I talked to Kev after the game,” fellow rookie receiver Chris Bell said. “I was just like, ‘I’m proud of you. Every time you got the opportunity, you made something happen.’

“I feel like Kev’s a complete receiver. He’s got the speed, he’s got the quickness and he’s also got the route running. I feel like the more and more he plays, the more and more unstoppable he’s going to be.”

▪ Even during a tough start (when he caught only five of his first 18 targets), Coleman said he stayed confident, convinced he could separate from NFL cornerbacks.

His confidence was buoyed by an exchange with Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed: “First drive I had, a little deep route, Sneed was like ‘Hey boy, you’re fast.’ Then right after the game, he said the same thing. That was nice; he’s one of the great ones in the game.”

▪ Chop Robinson, who has the highest pass rush win rate among NFL edge players, conceded this week that he doesn’t allow near sacks to eat at him as they once did.

“I would say last year’s Chop it would have been frustration, but now I kind of matured on that,” he said of quarterback pressures that don’t result in sacks. “I’m going to just keep rushing and keep winning my 1-on-1 until I get to him. And I know it’ll eventually happen when I get him down.’

Robinson has four sacks in six games; PFF has credited him with 27 pressures.

▪ Patrick Paul, on why the Dolphins’ running game wasn’t as effective against New England:

“It was a lot of missed assignments and just not being on our landmarks. A lot of looks that gave us eight in the box; it’s really hard to run when there’s eight people in the box. We just need to execute better, I think that was the biggest thing.”

He conceded “we miss” Kadyn Proctor, who’s expected to exit concussion protocol at any time, but said Jarrett Kingston “did a great job” filling in at left guard.