Miami-Dade could close five more schools. Here's what to know

\u003cbody>\u003cdiv>\u003cfigure>\u003cimg src="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?type=thumbnail_580x000&url=1csvRc_1GnMCjTS00" alt="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1csvRc_1GnMCjTS00" width="1140" height="641" >\u003cfigcaption>An aerial view of Rainbow Park Elementary on Wednesday, July 22, 2026. The public school, located in Miami Gardens, is in a large suburb setting. The school is one of nine public schools closed by Miami Dade County. Photography by AL DIAZ/adiaz@miamiherald.com \u003c/figcaption>\u003c/figure>\u003cp>A newly released list of Miami-Dade public schools that could very soon be closed is significantly shorter than the one the district posted in August.\u003c/p>\u003cp>The \u003ca href="https://api.dadeschools.net/WMSFiles/262/links/TARGETED%20AND%20ADVISED%20SCHOOLS%20REVISED%20110326.pdf" rel="Follow nofollow" target="_blank">latest list\u003c/a>, posted by the Attendance Boundary Committee this week, marks five schools as “targeted” for potential closure and a sixth for expansion in the near future. The earlier plan, which was paused by the superintendent, would have made changes at 12 schools.\u003c/p>\u003cp>The five schools on the list for possible closure are Golden Glades Elementary, Myrtle Grove Elementary, Carol City Middle, Lorah Park Elementary and Hammocks Middle. Southside Preparatory Academy, currently a K-8, is listed as “targeted” for a K-12 conversion.\u003c/p>\u003cp>Students at the closing schools would be absorbed by nearby schools — a process also referred to as “consolidation” by the district — two of which could be converted from high schools to 6-12.\u003c/p>\u003cp>Hammocks Middle students would be rerouted to Felix Varela High, which would become a 6-12 campus. Some students from Carol City Middle would also be sent to Carol City High, which would also convert to a school serving grades 6 though 12.\u003c/p>\u003cp>Of those five schools, all were more than half-empty, according to \u003ca href="https://www.fldoe.org/finance/edual-facilities/fl-inventory-of-school-houses-fish.stml" rel="Follow nofollow" target="_blank">a state calculation of the school’s “utilization rate,”\u003c/a> comparing the school’s student enrollment to its overall capacity. Most were at 40% utilization or below. Southside, which sits in the growing Brickell neighborhood, was at 49% utilization.\u003c/p>\u003cp>Villalobos, in a video posted to social media Wednesday, said that parents at the schools on either list will receive letters about it soon.\u003c/p>\u003cp>“Let me be clear: receiving a letter does not mean a decision has been made, and it definitely doesn’t mean a decision about your school has been made. It means your school is part of a review process, and your input is an important part of that process,” Villalobos said.\u003c/p>\u003cfigure>\u003cimg src="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?type=thumbnail_580x000&url=0EHhHt_1GnMCjTS00" alt="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EHhHt_1GnMCjTS00" width="1140" height="849" >\u003cfigcaption>The latest list from Miami-Dade’s Attendance Boundary Committee showing “targeted” and “advised” schools. Attendance Boundary Committee\u003c/figcaption>\u003c/figure>\u003cp>The superintendent asked parents and community members to offer their thoughts about the list at upcoming community meetings.\u003c/p>\u003cp>“I also recognize that our schools are much more than buildings; they are places where generations of families have learned, grown, built friendships, and created lifelong memories. I understand the emotional connection our communities have to their schools, and I respect it. This is why your participation in this process is essential,” Villalobos said.\u003c/p>\u003cp>The list also includes 28 schools under a category called “advised,” meaning changes for the upcoming year are possible, but there is no accompanying explanation for what action could be taken. Seven are in the district’s North region, six are in the central region and 15 are in the South region, where new Superintendent Rafael Villalobos was the regional superintendent before winning his current job earlier this year.\u003c/p>\u003cp>The school board approved the Attendance Boundary Committee’s recommendation last year that they \u003ca href="https://www.miamiherald.com/news/local/education/article316224651.html" rel="Follow nofollow" target="_blank">close nine public schools\u003c/a> across Miami-Dade. Due to \u003ca href="https://www.miamiherald.com/news/local/education/article316580855.html" rel="Follow nofollow" target="_blank">declining enrollment in most public schools\u003c/a> in the county — a trend other South Florida counties are feeling — fewer dollars are coming into the district and more schools are using less of their space. Broward is currently reviewing its \u003ca href="https://www.sun-sentinel.com/2026/11/04/broward-school-board-likely-to-close-10-not-26-schools/" rel="Follow nofollow" target="_blank">own plan to close 10 schools,\u003c/a> the Sun Sentinel reported.\u003c/p>\u003ciframe src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?height=476&href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Freel%2F1879871853172667%2F&show_text=false&width=267&t=0" width="100%" height="476">\u003c/iframe>\u003cp>Villalobos and others have indicated that more school closures and consolidations are likely to come. The latest attendance numbers for this year — 16,000 fewer in public schools than last year — \u003ca href="https://www.miamiherald.com/news/local/education/article317738833.html" rel="Follow nofollow" target="_blank">could force even greater cuts.\u003c/a> Such \u003ca href="https://www.miamiherald.com/news/local/education/article317450555.html" rel="Follow nofollow" target="_blank">closures\u003c/a> are one way for districts to relieve themselves of financial pressure and, they say, better serve their students.\u003c/p>\u003cp>“When schools experience significant enrollment declines, their ability to provide the full range of these opportunities can become increasingly challenging, and we have a responsibility to address that reality. As we resume the ABC process, some families will receive letters indicating that their schools have been identified for further review or possible boundary changes,” Villalobos said.\u003c/p>\u003cp>The plan released in August that marked 12 schools for potential closure and 15 in the lesser “advised” category was paused by Villalobos when he took over the job as superintendent. This latest list is a resumption of that process, he said in the video.\u003c/p>\u003cp>The newest list is still just a first draft of the district’s thinking. It is subject to change by the administration or school board before the board votes on taking any final action. The school board voted to \u003ca href="https://www.miamiherald.com/news/local/education/article316224651.html" rel="Follow nofollow" target="_blank">close nine schools in late June\u003c/a> but has stated that with this round of closures, it intends to make a decision earlier to give parents more heads up.\u003c/p>\u003cfigure>\u003cimg src="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?type=thumbnail_580x000&url=39EMK5_1GnMCjTS00" alt="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39EMK5_1GnMCjTS00" width="1140" height="557" >\u003cfigcaption>Definitions of “targeted” and “advised” from Miami-Dade County Public Schools’ Attendance Boundary Committee. Attendance Boundary Committee\u003c/figcaption>\u003c/figure>\u003c/div>\u003c/body>