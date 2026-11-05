How did $26,839 from Kentucky's police union end up on Tiffany's, Amazon orders and more purchases?

The former treasurer of the Kentucky Fraternal Order of Police has been charged with a count of fraud for allegedly stealing state funds.

A former treasurer for the Kentucky Fraternal Order of Police has been federally charged with fraud after he allegedly stole more than $25,000 from state funds, a new court filing claims.

Bryan Bogard was indicted Wednesday in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky for one count of fraud by wire, radio and television, according to charging documents published Wednesday.

Between 2020 and 2024, Bogard served as the treasurer of the state’s FOP, and stole $26,839.41 which he used for personal expenses that he later wrote off as being for legitimate FOP matters, court documents state.

Bogard spent the money on supplements, jewelry, travel, meals and Amazon purchases, according to court documents.

The former FOP treasurer spent $1,460 at Tiffany & Co. on the state’s credit card, documents say.

“Bogard withdrew cash and charged personal expenses — including personal travel expenses, jewelry, supplements, meals, and Amazon purchases — to State FOP accounts under the false implication they were legitimate State FOP expenses,” the charging document reads.

An initial appearance has not been set for Bogard.

According to WCPO, Bogard was a Covington police officer for nearly 20 years. Bogard previously served on the Covington FOP Lodge #1 executive board for more than a decade and held the roles of secretary and president.

Bogard’s attorney, Kenneth Andrew Foisy, was not immediately available for comment Thursday morning.

This is a developing story and could be updated.