Rust, peeling paint on a dough flattener at a Miami bakery without valid permit

Victoria Bakery, 2653 NW 27th Ave., in Miami’s Allapattah area. DAVID J. NEAL/dneal@miamiherald.com

People washing their hands without soap as fruit flies hovered in the kitchen area were among the many problems a state inspector recently found at a Miami wholesale bakery.

Another problem at Victoria Bakery, which works out of a commercial area off Northwest 27th Avenue in Allapattah: no valid food permit.

The Oct. 26 inspection by Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services inspector Edilma Leidecker said “the food entity does not have a registration with the FDA.”

“The food entity is operating without a valid food permit. As stated by the manager, they have been processing at this location for the past three months,” the report said. In the inspection’s comments section, Leidecker noted the food permit application had been submitted.

Other issues: “During the inspection, live fruit flies were observed in the kitchen area where unused, soiled equipment, including a stove, grills, and ovens, were stored.”

There was “a heavy accumulation of old food, peeling paint, and rust on the dough flattener machine used to flatten the dough in the production area.” Leidecker hit the dough flattener with a Stop Use Order for “unsanitary equipment.”

Also, there were “an open, damaged, torn and wet bag of yeast raised donut mix; an open, damaged bag of cake flour; and an open, damaged and torn bag of brown sugar, wet and caked with brown liquid residue.” Mangament threw the mix, sugar and flour into the garbage.

An employee was “not wearing a hairnet while moving speed racks and trays into and out of the oven in the preparation area.”

Another employee “changed task from checking a machine; then using a broom; to moving trays of dough from the preparation table to a speed rack for loading into the oven without washing his hands between tasks.”

The handwash sink in the processing area, “where ready-to-eat products are handled,” didn’t have hand sanitizer. Also, the soap dispenser “wasn’t dispensing soap properly.”

Two employees were “washing their hands in the three-compartment sink without soap,” so they were just getting their hands wet.

“The floor in front of the three-compartment sink was in disrepair, with pooling water on the floor.”

That was probably from “water leaking from the drainpipe beneath the three-compartment sink.” The triple sink had “a heavy accumulation of dark residue around the pipe joints.”

The employee restroom door “opened directly into the food preparation area, where bakery products are processed on a preparation table.”

The mixer bowl was “soiled with dough residue and water” from bakery production from the previous day, the manager admitted.

“Kitchen equipment, including a stove, grills, ovens, fryers, etc. had a heavy accumulation of grease and burnt food residue.”

Baking trays with ready-to-eat “Pan Rico punto rojo” were “soiled with accumulated black, burnt food residues covering the trays surfaces.”

The inspector had plenty of problems with the label for “Polvoron Pan Rico — Punto Rojo.”

It was “in Spanish only, with no English labeling.” Also, the label didn’t have the sub-ingredients flour, margarine, vanilla, raspberry EZ Squeeze filling and baking powder. But it did have powder milk and colorante natural rojo, which weren’t used to make the punto rojo.