Florida Panthers brand goes airborne in latest partnership with JetBlue

“Go Cats Go,” a red Airbus320 that marks the latest partnership between the Florida Panthers and JetBlue. Courtesy of Florida Panthers

The Florida Panthers brand has gone airborne.

JetBlue and the Panthers on Thursday formally unveiled a Panthers-themed airplane livery (aviation lingo for paint job) celebrating an expanded partnership between the airline and the local hockey team that won back-to-back Stanley Cup championships in 2024 and 2025.

The plane, an Airbus A320, is named “Go Cats Go,” the chant that goes with the Panthers goal song at home games at Sunrise’s Amerant Bank Arena.

The announcement came at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. Panthers president of hockey operations and general manager Bill Zito, captain Aleksander Barkov and forward Brad Marchand were on site along with JetBlue and local officials as well as community partners.

“South Florida has been part of JetBlue’s story since our very first flight more than two decades ago, and we’re continuing to build on that history in a big way as Broward County’s largest airline,” JetBlue president Marty St. George said. “The Panthers know a thing or two about winning in South Florida, and we’re bringing that same energy as we expand our network, elevate the customer experience and deepen our commitment to the community. ‘Go Cats Go’ is a fun way to celebrate our shared passion for South Florida and team up with a franchise that knows how to make some noise.”

Instead of JetBlue’s signature look, this specific plane takes a form inspired by the Panthers’ home jerseys. Red covers the aircraft body, with a Panther beside JetBlue’s logo. The team’s shield logo is on the aircraft’s tail.

Underneath the aircraft, “FLORIDA” is written in red against a white belly, which mimics the white stripe across the Panthers uniform. The team’s leaping cat logo also makes an appearance on the underside of the plane.

“Every detail is unbelievable,” Barkov said. “Like underneath too, and all the text and everything.. That’s pretty cool and just another big thing that that’s happening here with us.”

Added Zito: “It’s so beautiful. I’m already proud of it, and I really have no reason to be proud of it. It’s just really special and really cool.”

JetBlue has been the Panthers’ exclusive airline partner since 2009.

This is far from JetBlue’s first special livery. The airline’s website shows 17 others, including five dedicated to sports teams: The Boston Bruins (”Bear Force One”) of the NHL, Brooklyn Nets (”BK Blue”) and Boston Celtics (”Lucky Blue”) of the NBA, Boston Red Sox of MLB and New York Jets of the NFL.

The plane’s first flight following the announcement was set to take off Thursday afternoon.

The destination: Boston, home of a Bruins team that the Panthers knocked off in the playoffs in both 2023 and 2024 on their way to their first two of three consecutive trips to the Stanley Cup Finals, the second of which resulted in the team’s first championship.

“In hockey cities, it might put a frown on some faces, but that’ll put a smile on our faces,” Zito said. “But it’s fun, right? It’s great. It’s about our sport. It’s about our team. It’s about our community. It literally is about all these things you hear about when you talk about these business partnerships and relationships. It really is, and it’s going to be great. Couldn’t have done anything better.”