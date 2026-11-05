With Toney set to miss time, Hurricanes must show offense can thrive without him

Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Cooper Barkate (18) and wide receiver Malachi Toney (1) run off the field during the first half of the game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Saturday, October 24, 2026. PHOTO BY AL DIAZ/adiaz@miamiherald.com

Shannon Dawson has said time and again this season that the Miami Hurricanes’ offense isn’t designed to solely go through Malachi Toney. It just so happens to look that way, the offensive coordinator said, because the sophomore star receiver is so good at making the most of every opportunity that comes his way from quarterback Darian Mensah.

“I’ve said this a lot, but the coverage dictates a lot,” Dawson said Monday, adding that “90% of the passes in our offense have a true progression where anybody could get the ball. The fact that he gets open a ton is just who he is.”

Well, the top-ranked Hurricanes are now going to have to show that they’re top-ranked offense can thrive without their top playmaker.

Toney reportedly needed surgery for a high ankle sprain sustained in practice Wednesday. The operation will sideline him for at least four weeks, starting with Miami’s marquee game against the No. 11 Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday (7:30 p.m.). ESPN first reported the news of the injury, which the Miami Herald confirmed. That timeline points to Toney potentially being available for the College Football Playoff should the Hurricanes qualify.

The injury is a devastating blow for the Hurricanes (8-0, 6-0 Atlantic Coast Conference). Toney, a front-runner for the Heisman Trophy, entered the week ranked second nationally with 73 catches, third with 1,027 receiving yards and tied for second with 13 touchdown receptions. He accounted for 35.1% of the Hurricanes’ receptions, 38.6% of their receiving yards and a staggering 46.4% of their receiving touchdowns.

“The dude works his butt off day in and day out, so come Saturday, he’s super prepared,” Mensah said earlier this season of Toney.

Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney (1) reacts after a first down reception in the first half against the Florida State Seminoles at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Saturday, October 17, 2026. PHOTO BY AL DIAZ/adiaz@miamiherald.com

But to get there, the Hurricanes will need to continue their winning ways without him in the short-term. There’s no time to lament what happened. Toney wouldn’t want them to.

On his eye black across his face every game, Toney writes the acronym G.A.B.O.S., which stands for “Game Ain’t Based On Sympathy.” Opponents aren’t going to feel sorry for the Hurricanes because their star is missing. They can’t feel that way either.

And so Mensah now has to rely on the rest of his supporting cast to play bigger roles as UM’s offense tries to keep pace with its production to this point in the season. The Hurricanes enter the Saturday leading the country averaging 47.6 points per game and ranking second in both yards per game (534.9) and yards per play (7.72)

Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Cooper Barkate (18) on a pass reception as Central Michigan Chippewas defensive back Donavan Philord (12) defends during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Saturday, September 26, 2026. PHOTO BY AL DIAZ/adiaz@miamiherald.com

That means more will be needed from Cooper Barkate, who came to Miami from Duke alongside Mensah. Barkate has 28 catches for 372 yards and four touchdowns this year after being Mensah’s top option in 2025 when they played for the Blue Devils (72 catches, 1,106 yards, seven touchdowns).

That means more from Daylyn Upshaw, who has been a mainstay in the starting lineup as an outside receiver opposite Barkate but could conceivably find himself going into Toney’s usual spot in the slot if Miami doesn’t opt to use freshman Vance Spafford there. Upshaw has caught 22 passes for 263 yards and two touchdowns.

That means potentially bigger roles for Vandrevius Jacobs and Somourian Wingo, both of whom can stretch the field but have had limited reps this season. The two have a combined 17 catches for 292 yards and two touchdowns. Tight end Elija Lofton, who has caught at least three passes in four of the past six games, will likely get additional looks.

And that means more will have to come from the run game, led by senior Mark Fletcher Jr. and freshman Javian Mallory.

“Those guys have been stepping up when we needed them to, and that’s the most important part about having great guys around you,” Toney said after practice Tuesday, a day before his injury. “When they think they can try to do stuff to me, we’ve got other players that can step up and take advantage of those opportunities that come their way.”

Now, that cast of characters is tasked with the challenge of creating those opportunities without Toney on the field.

And naturally, their first test is against one of college football’s top defenses.

Notre Dame (7-1) ranks sixth nationally in passing defense, giving up an average of just 150.9 yards per game. The Fighting Irish, led by 2025 All-American cornerback Leonard Moore, have intercepted eight passes while giving up just eight passing touchdowns. However, it is worth noting Notre Dame gave up a season-high 239 passing yards (and 360 total yards) in its lone game against a ranked opponent this season — a 28-24 loss to BYU.

“Obviously a big challenge,” Mensah said Tuesday of Notre Dame’s defense. “They’ve got a bunch of great players across the board. We’ve got to come in and prepare the right way, so we can be successful on Saturday.”

Saturday’s game has massive College Football Playoff implications for both teams.

For the Hurricanes, a win further cements them as college football’s top team about a month before the playoffs. A loss would mean Miami would all but assuredly have to win the ACC championship and secure the league’s autobid to get into the 12-team playoff field.

For the Fighting Irish, it’s do or die. The committee put them at No. 11 in its initial rankings Tuesday, with the logic being that Notre Dame doesn’t have a signature win on its schedule. Miami is likely Notre Dame’s last such chance to get that marquee victory.

“You have to be very grateful and humble to be entering the month of November and have a chance to be playing really relevant football,” Hurricanes coach Mario Cristobal said. “The teams that are going to continue to do well in November are teams that are really good at technique and fundamentals and playing with a lot of intensity, playing with a lot of energy. This game is blocking and tackling; throwing, catching and running; executing right.”