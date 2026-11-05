Five Florida players won big in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing. The Florida Lottery

Five Florida Powerball players had a happy Wednesday and the Powerball jackpot stopped growing at $835 million as someone had the lucrative sextet of numbers.

That someone with a ticket displaying 15, 34, 41, 53, 56 and a Powerball of 21 bought that ticket in New Jersey. The five Florida players each had four of the numbers plus the Powerball of 21. Each ticket is worth $50,000.

These tickets must be cashed at one of the nine Florida Lottery district offices. The Miami office is at 14621 Oak Ln. in Miami Lakes and can be reached at 305-364-3080 or MIARC@flalottery.com. The West Palm Beach office is at 4360 Forest Hill Blvd. in Palm Springs and can be emailed at WPBRC@flalottery.com or called at 561-640-6190. Appointments can be made, but aren’t necessary.

Both offices are open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Florida had 5 big Powerball winners. Did one get the $835 million jackpot?