How much did license plate cameras help catch an escaped Tennessee killer?

Automated license plate reader data from Flock cameras helped authorities capture a convicted murderer serving a life sentence who escaped from a Tennessee prison Tuesday near Kansas City. In this file photo from August, a Flock camera watches over 3rd Street in Lee’s Summit. Nathan Pilling/npilling@kcstar.com

Convicted murderer Jacob Allen Morley, 28, who escaped from a Tennessee prison, was caught Tuesday morning near Kansas City, ending a nine-day manhunt, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Morley escaped Oct. 26 from the Northwestern Correctional Complex in Tiptonville, Tennessee. He was serving a life sentence for first-degree murder in the 2022 killing of his 34-year-old co-worker and friend, Cody Birchfield.

Members of the U.S. Marshals Service’s Midwest Violent Fugitive Task Force — Kansas Division took Morley into custody about 11:35 a.m. in Carroll County, south of Norborne, Missouri, about 60 miles northeast of Kansas City, according to a U.S. Marshals Service news release.

Investigators received a tip early Tuesday that Morley might be hiding in a shed at a hunting camp in the Marion, Illinois, area, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a news release announcing his capture after a multistate investigation.

A stolen truck led investigators west

Authorities learned a truck had been stolen from the property, and investigators entered its license plate information into automatic license plate reader (ALPR) databases, which showed the truck had traveled west on Interstate 70 between St. Louis and Kansas City, about 340 miles from Marion.

Investigators said license plate reader hits provided critical information that helped them identify Morley’s recent movements and coordinate a response.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation contacted the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Missouri Information Analysis Center and Troop A communications center, alerting them that Morley might be traveling west on Interstate 70 near Independence.

Authorities used Flock Safety cameras, which use automated license plate reader technology, to locate the truck Morley was suspected of driving. Local law enforcement agencies began deploying officers to the area.

Using additional Flock cameras, undercover officers located the suspect vehicle heading south on Missouri 291 in Liberty.

Members of the Kansas City Police Department, highway patrol, the FBI, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Clay County Sheriff’s Department began moving strategically into the area. Authorities believed Morely was armed with multiple weapons.

Officers tracked the truck into Carroll County

A Kansas City police helicopter followed Morley as he traveled east on Missouri 210, then onto Missouri 10 into Carroll County. Morley tried to drive off the road near County Road 515 south of Norborne, where the truck became stuck, the highway patrol said.

A Missouri trooper confronted Morley and took him into custody without incident. The highway patrol said no agencies were in active pursuit with emergency lights activated during the investigation.

Inside the truck, authorities found three firearms that had been reported stolen, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said.

The highway patrol said it appreciated help from the Kansas City and Independence police departments, the FBI’s Career Criminal Task Force, Homeland Security Investigations and the U.S. Marshals Service.

A Flock spokesperson said in a statement that the company was proud that its technology helped apprehend an escaped, convicted criminal who was later found in Missouri.

“Flock’s mission is to help keep communities safe by providing actionable, objective information,” the spokesperson said. “When critical situations cross state lines, real-time information empowers officers to locate individuals quickly and protect communities effectively.”

The company commended the law enforcement agencies for their coordination, professionalism and commitment to public safety.

Capture highlights debate over ALPR cameras

The cameras’ role in the Morley’s arrest comes amid a broader debate over the use of automated license plate readers.

The Missouri Department of Public Safety has argued that ALPRs are vital to making Missouri safer. The technology quickly identifies vehicles suspected of involvement in criminal activity.

The technology has led to the arrests of suspects in cases of homicide, theft, child abuse, and burglary, among other crimes, the department said.

Chad Marlow, senior policy counsel for the American Civil Liberties Union, said using ALPR cameras comes at the cost of privacy for every person in Missouri.

A recent study that analyzed FBI crime data for Atlanta after the city rolled out more than 5,000 Flock cameras found no meaningful change in the city’s crime clearance rates, Marlow said.

ALPR cameras can identify a missing car or one carrying a wanted person. But Marlow argues police could have found Morley through traditional tactics, such as circulating a bulletin asking law enforcement agencies to watch for the stolen truck, without the privacy costs he says the cameras impose on people in Missouri and neighboring states.

“So in the end of the day, there’s not really a gain except maybe they found the car a few hours or a day or so earlier than they would have,” Marlow said. “And what are they giving up for that marginal increase in time finding him? Basically, the privacy of every single person in Missouri, and that is what people are objecting to.”

The Star’s Kendrick Calfee contributed information to this story.