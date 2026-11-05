What happens when a tenant comes with the house you just bought?

Buying a tenant-occupied house means inheriting the lease, deposit duties and showings. Learn buyer steps, tenant communication and handling deposits and damages. TNS / Miami Herald File

Buying and selling houses is already difficult. But certain complications can make the process even knottier.

Case in point: buying or selling a house that is occupied by someone other than the owner, such as a tenant. It can be done, but it takes more effort and a whole lot of patience.

From the buyer’s perspective, they’re not only purchasing the house, but also the lease. Consequently, they should know exactly what’s in it: the rental amount, when it’s due, late fee amounts and when they take effect, the lease expiration date, etc.

As the new landlord, the buyer will be collecting the rent. But they’ll also be responsible for returning the tenant’s security deposit, and they’ll be responsible for any damages to the property caused by the renter during their tenure.

The sales agreement should specify that the deposit transfers to the buyer. And it’s a good idea to set aside an amount at closing to be held in escrow to cover any tenant-related damages discovered after they move out. If there is no damage, or the security deposit and set-aside are more than enough to cover the repairs, the balance should be returned to the seller. But if it costs more, the buyer is responsible for the overage.

Unfortunately, most buyers don’t want to deal with these kinds of issues. They want to become not just homeowners, but owner-occupants who can move in soon after closing. If the tenant has only a month or two left on their lease, the wait to occupy the place might not be too bad. If nothing else, it will give the buyer some extra time to execute their move at a somewhat slower, more comfortable pace.

If the renter has more than a few months to go, though, it may behoove the seller — perhaps in conjunction with the buyer — to persuade the tenant to leave early. The tenant has rights, of course — as contained in the lease, but also by the law — so be careful here. You don’t want to rankle or antagonize anyone.

Approach the renter with some kind of enticing offer to persuade them to leave early. Cash, for example, or an offer to pay their moving expenses. Or both. Maybe share the cost between the buyer and seller.

Before it even gets this far, it might behoove the seller to sway the tenant to move out before they even put the house on the market. For one thing, most buyers won’t even consider a renter-occupied house. For another, the logistics of showing a tenant-occupied place can be very complicated.

The tenant may prove to be difficult: They may not keep the place clean and tidy, or not allow showings unless they’re on the premises. Even if the person is helpful, coordinating showings between tenants and potential buyers is often difficult.

If the buyer is willing to take on the lease and allow it to run for its full term, they automatically become a landlord and assume all that that entails. So if you’re thinking of taking on such a property, do your homework before moving forward.

Start by making sure the tenant has paid their rent, on time, to the seller. Next, do a full credit check and tenant history assessment. Your seller may or may not have done so, so it’s up to you. Even if the seller did check out their renter, their situation could have changed completely since then.

Also clarify what transfers with the sale. Tenants sometimes bring their own appliances, like washers and dryers, and sometimes a property is rented fully furnished. So the buyer should insist on a list of what belongs in the house and what items belong to the renter. That way, there will be no confusion about what goes and what stays when the tenant moves out.

So far, this discussion has centered on buyers and sellers. But the tenant needs to be taken into consideration, too. After all, they can make or break the sale.

The seller should start the process by letting the tenant know, as early as possible, that the house is going on the market. Usually, a renter’s first reaction when they hear this is, “Do I have to move?” — obviously a valid concern. So communication needs to be front and center.

If they can stay until their lease runs out, introduce them to their new owner-landlord and allow them to get to know each other a bit. The new landlord should provide the renter with all of their contact information: phone, email and text. This should assure the tenant that the new owner intends to be cooperative.

You’ll need the tenant’s help in showing the place, so explain to them about what to expect with showings and inspections. Tenants have the right to proper notice before anyone enters the house, and frequent or unannounced disruptions can quickly create an issue.

Every house for sale should be made market-ready, even ones occupied by a renter. But in this case, it becomes a balancing act between making repairs, painting and whatever else needs to be done and respecting the tenant’s schedule. How cooperative and comfortable the tenant feels can directly impact how quickly and smoothly the house sells.

Lew Sichelman

Lew Sichelman has been covering real estate for more than 50 years. He is a regular contributor to numerous shelter magazines and housing and housing-finance industry publications. Readers can contact him at lsichelman@aol.com