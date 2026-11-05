El Niño's first ‘atmospheric river' could bring California a month of rain in just a few days

An early simulation of atmospheric river strength late during the second week of November shows the potential for widespread rains across Northern and Central California. The Sacramento Bee

As El Niño begins to lock into the atmosphere, it will continue to set up patterns like the one California will see next week, with lower pressure just offshore and a lingering dome of high pressure across the central United States.

And while the weather is dry for the moment, signs across the atmosphere are painting a clear picture for when the first atmospheric river will bring rain to California.

Patterns like this that hold in place for a week or more are exceptional at squeezing out oceanic moisture in the form of atmospheric rivers – strings of the jet stream that become saturated with relentless rain. And the first of the season for Central California is taking shape for next week.