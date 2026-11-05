King tides are getting worse in Miami. Predictions show more flooding is coming

Las Olas investment banker Gonzalo E. Vazquez stops in floodwaters to speak to a neighbor on St. Gordon Road as he makes his way home with shoes in hand. King tide floodwaters took over South Florida on Tuesday and affluent areas like Las Olas were not exempt. City officials closed the Las Olas Bridge to deter traffic because of dangerous flooding conditions on Tuesday October 27, 2026, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Carl Juste/cjuste@miamiherald

If you have been feeling like South Florida’s king tide floods are getting worse, you aren’t alone.

Last week’s record-breaking king tide on Tuesday was just one day in a record-breaking year for coastal flooding, and data show its only going to get worse.

So far this year, Miami has had 15 days of serious flooding, according to the Virginia Key tidal gauge, which measures water levels. There are two more bouts of king tides coming — this weekend and another the week of Thanksgiving — so that number could rise before the year’s end. The most we’d had in previous years was nine days of flooding. This year could end being double that.

King tides are sweeping into South Florida more often, supercharged by sea level rise and other weather factors that are sending more saltwater into streets and buildings from Fort Lauderdale to Miami. Once an occasional nuisance that sogged out sidewalks and seawalls once every few years, these floods are now stalling cars, soaking homes — and even stranding residents in high-rises after knocking out their elevators — on a more regular basis.

Tiffany Troxler, director of science at Florida International University’s Sea Level Solutions Center, was out with Miami-Dade County employees to sample and examine the record-breaking flooding in Miami. She has spearheaded a group of citizen scientists to measure and track king tides in South Florida for the last 11 years. And what she saw days ago topped them all.

“That was extraordinary,” she said. “Locations that I’d never seen flood were flooding.”

And this year’s quiet hurricane season didn’t help. Last week, Miami notched its worst king tide in recorded history with water levels topping those of past hurricanes, without any storm on the horizon.

The Miami Herald tracked the number of days that the Virginia Key tidal gauge reached the “moderate” flood level defined by the National Weather Service — about 1.7 feet above the average high tide — going back to more than two decades and determined which flood days coincided with a passing hurricane or storm. Although, plenty of those storm flooding days did overlap with king tide, the Herald found that increasingly, king tide is the cause of flooding in South Florida, not storms.

Of the top 14 highest tides recorded in Miami’s Virginia Key tidal gauge, near Key Biscayne, 10 were due to king tides, not storms. And eight of those 10 happened in the last two years.

“It really shows how things are ramping up,” said Jeff Masters, a meteorologist and former hurricane hunter in Miami.

And according to projections from NASA, the current trend of intermediate high sea level rise projections will keep going up. By 2035, NASA says, Miami could see 24 days of flooding. By 2045, it could be 75 days a year.

This chart shows how of the top 14 flood levels ever reached at the Virginia Key tidal gauge, 10 were reached by king tides, not storms. Jeff Masters

The record high tides of last week will seem ordinary by the 2030s, Masters said.

“As far as human-caused climate change driven sea-level rise, we’re kind of locked in for the next 25 years,” he said. “We’re pretty sure what we’re going to get.”

Broward also notched its worst king tide on record last week, but because the tidal gauge was installed recently, in 2018, there wasn’t enough data to do a similar analysis.

Why flooding is becoming more frequent

One factor juicing all this flooding is sea level rise. Since 2005 alone, South Florida has seen about 5 inches of sea level rise. But that alone doesn’t explain the dramatic increase in flooding.

Last week’s king tides were already predicted to be the highest of the year back in January, but winds were blowing onshore at such a clip that it shoved extra water onto land. Without those winds, the floods would have been less severe.

Another factor that has made the last few years particularly flood-y is the moon. The moon has an 18-year orbit cycle around the Earth, and we’re about to enter a part of that cycle (a “wobble”) where it’s particularly close to the Earth and pushes tides extra high. Scientists said high tides could be as much as half a foot higher in the next few years.

“If you look in the next ten years there’s going to be a sharp increase in tidal flooding because the moon is going to be yanking on the tides,” Masters said.

Man avoiding getting his feet wet while cycling through the flooded streets of Indian Creek during King Tide in Miami Beach Florida, on Tuesday October 27, 2026. Pedro Portal/pportal@miamiherald.com

Since 2005, Miami has had many years with zero observed days of flooding, according the Virginia Key’s gauge. That’s because this metric doesn’t include rainfall flooding, which can clog streets and stall cars in Downtown Miami after only a handful of inches of rain. It’s also because though sea level rise and king tides are both worsening, some years are just not as bad as others.

Sea level rises and falls every year, but average sea level is trending up — and will continue to rise if humans don’t stop emitting greenhouse gasses soon.

“We have variations in local weather; we have variations in sea surface temperatures,” said Troxler. “But the constant is that sea level rise is increasing and it will continue to increase.”