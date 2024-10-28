Open in App
    This Under-$20 Stain Lifting Powder Removed Under Arm Stains When Nothing Else Would

    By Tracy Yochum,

    2 days ago

    Edited By Chase Clements, COMMERCE CONTENT MANAGER

    OxiClean Versatile Stain Remover is a staple in homes across the country since it can be added to any load of laundry and leave it looking clean and brighter .

    OxiClean Concentrated Max Efficiency Versatile Stain Remover Powder (9.28 pounds), with a new concentrated formula, has more cleaning power in every pound. You can use less per scoop while getting the same powerful clean and same number of uses as the previous 11.6-pound size.

    That’s 275 loads for around $20.

    >> Buy OxiClean Concentrated Max Efficiency Versatile Stain Remover Powder now

    Here’s what one reviewer says in a 5-star rating: This stuff is AWESOME, removed nasty stubborn underarm stains on gym clothes. “I tried many online recipes to remove underarm stains on my gym garments, but nothing worked. I was about to throw away many expensive shirts and thought I would try OxiClean. It worked great, well beyond my expectations. Old stubborn stains are now gone. Easy to use.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wNouV_0wPAq0DX00
    Buy Now

    OxiClean stain remover powder is a staples in household across the country. It’s safe for whites and colors, so use it in every load or around the home. When used as directed, its oxygen-based water-activated formula safely gets tough dirt and grime out of clothes, carpets and nearly any surface in your home.

    If you haven’t tried this powder yet, this discount offer let’s you ease into stepping up your your laundry and home cleanliness.

    >> Buy OxiClean Concentrated Max Efficiency Versatile Stain Remover Powder now

    “5.0 out of 5 stars No stains. “Hi, love this stuff; it works great for stained clothing,” another reviewer writes

    OxiClean is available for purchase at a discount online at major retailers Costco and Instacart through Nov. 7.

    Buy Now

    In Partnership With Us Weekly and Woman’s World

