Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Miami Herald

    Women’s basketball preview: Nova Southeastern seeking encore from 25-win season

    By Walter Villa,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fkEY3_0wPAoCMm00

    An on-court leader is needed.

    The Nova Southeastern University women’s basketball team is coming off a 25-6 season in which the Sharks made it to the NCAA Division II Tournament’s Sweet Sixteen round for the first time since 2019.

    One of the biggest personnel losses from that team is Nicole Scales, a 5-8 guard who is now playing pro ball in Germany.

    “Nicole is one of those leaders and players who comes around once in 10 years,” NSU coach LeAnn Freeland-Curry said. “She constantly talks basketball, and that type of focus is priceless.

    “She’s smart, confident and competitive, and those things are contagious.”

    Scales averaged 13.6 points and led the team with 104 assists. Morgan Kane, NSU’s leading scorer (14.5) and rebounder (8.4), also graduated. She got married and is working as an events coordinator in Iowa. A third graduated starter, India Shepherd (6.6 scoring average), is training to become a DEA agent in Texas.

    Two starters return: 5-11 senior wing Aubrey Stupp (10.6 scoring average) and 5-6 sophomore guard Kailyn Terrell (8.3).

    Stupp, inspired by Scales, wants to play pro ball next year. Terrell, a gritty player, was the Sunshine State Conference’s Freshman of the Year last season.

    Both players were key cogs last season when the Sharks won 20 straight games from Dec. 2 to Feb. 24, reaching a No. 16 national ranking. The Sharks also went 18-2 in the league and 12-4 at home.

    The rest of this season’s rotation could include 5-6 senior guard Dash Shaw; 5-8 junior guard Payton Graber; 5-10 senior guard Michaela Cloonan; 5-10 senior forward Madison Cloonan (her identical twin sister); 6-0 wing Corina Conley; and 6-1 senior post Mercedes Simmons.

    All six players are transfers from other NCAA Division II programs.

    “I feel good about our group,” Freeland-Curry said. “We have great team chemistry already.”

    Now if they can only find an on-court leader …

    MORE NCAA DIVISION II

    ▪ Barry University returns senior guard Audrey Jennings, who last season finished second in the Sunshine State Conference in scoring (18.4).

    She started every game as Barry finished 9-19 overall, 4-16 in the league. She made 84.7 percent on free throws and 35.5 on 3-pointers.

    This season, the Bucs have brought in six transfers and four freshmen.

    NAIA

    ▪ St. Thomas University finished last season with a 21-9 record, advancing to the first round of the NAIA national playoffs. It was the Bobcats’ first trip to nationals since 2019. However, all four of STU’s all-conference players from last season are gone: Brooke Bogatz; Paige McDonald; Marta Franco; and Bria Brown.

    STU’s top players this season are a trio of seniors: guards Ra’Nae Tumblin and Sarei McGill; and 6-2 center Sophie Vandyke. Tumblin and Vandyke are returning starters, and McGill is a transfer from NSU.

    ▪ Florida Memorial will be led by 5-8 senior guard Alyza Winston, who played three years at Michigan State and then two at Florida Gulf Coast. She is known as a skilled shooter who has already made an impact in practice and as a leader. The Lions are coming off an 11-16 season.

    JUNIOR COLLEGE

    ▪ Miami Dade College is coming off a 6-24 season, including 4-17 in the Sunshine State Conference and 2-11 at home. Shameir Quimby, a 5-8 guard who led MDC last season in scoring (21.8), returns for her sophomore season.

    Related Search

    Women'S basketballNcaa division IINova southeastern universityPro basketballTeam leadershipMichigan State

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Lucky gambler bets $5 on slot machine — then wins life-changing prize at CT casino
    Miami Herald5 days ago
    Mega Millions player just misses $250 million jackpot — but still wins big in Florida
    Miami Herald14 hours ago
    Heavy Showers & Thunderstorms Possible Across Parts of Tennessee, South Carolina, and North Carolina
    Angry Ben4 days ago
    Here are takeaways from UM’s 94-61 men’s basketball exhibition win against Saint Leo
    Miami Heraldlast hour
    Lottery player wins life-changing prize at a Florida Winn-Dixie. Here’s where
    Miami Herald5 days ago
    Woman calls 911 for ‘pizza,’ then man found trying to rape her in field, Florida cops say
    Miami Herald2 days ago
    Son sets house on fire with his mom and a baby locked in bathroom, Florida cops say
    Miami Herald5 days ago
    Two people hospitalized after a boat catches on fire by Miami causeway, authorities say
    Miami Herald5 days ago
    Man says he was hurt running from bear, now he’s suspected of murder, TN deputies say
    Miami Herald3 days ago
    Chaos erupts in courtroom after man convicted of murdering teen leaps at her father
    Miami Herald5 days ago
    Postal manager stole drugs, let coworker snort cocaine, feds say. Now, he gets prison
    Miami Herald2 days ago
    Brooks Nader shares cryptic TikTok video. Did she and ‘DWTS’ Gleb Savchenko break up?
    Miami Herald5 days ago
    When is the time change in Miami? When will it get light and dark each day? What to know
    Miami Herald17 hours ago
    Skylar Thompson hoping for third opportunity to prove he’s an NFL quarterback
    Miami Herald5 days ago
    5 South Florida hospitals are under new management. What that may mean for healthcare
    Miami Herald1 day ago
    Brother cut out of family estate tried to hire hitman to kill sister, PA officials say
    Miami Herald8 hours ago
    Nonverbal autistic man died after he was left in hot day care van, Florida lawsuit says
    Miami Herald5 days ago
    New arrest made in decade-old disappearance of a Miami mother and daughter, feds say
    Miami Herald1 day ago
    A couple who worked as Broward deputies found guilty of bilking pandemic loan program
    Miami Herald4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy