Women’s basketball preview: Nova Southeastern seeking encore from 25-win season

An on-court leader is needed.

The Nova Southeastern University women’s basketball team is coming off a 25-6 season in which the Sharks made it to the NCAA Division II Tournament’s Sweet Sixteen round for the first time since 2019.

One of the biggest personnel losses from that team is Nicole Scales, a 5-8 guard who is now playing pro ball in Germany.

“Nicole is one of those leaders and players who comes around once in 10 years,” NSU coach LeAnn Freeland-Curry said. “She constantly talks basketball, and that type of focus is priceless.

“She’s smart, confident and competitive, and those things are contagious.”

Scales averaged 13.6 points and led the team with 104 assists. Morgan Kane, NSU’s leading scorer (14.5) and rebounder (8.4), also graduated. She got married and is working as an events coordinator in Iowa. A third graduated starter, India Shepherd (6.6 scoring average), is training to become a DEA agent in Texas.

Two starters return: 5-11 senior wing Aubrey Stupp (10.6 scoring average) and 5-6 sophomore guard Kailyn Terrell (8.3).

Stupp, inspired by Scales, wants to play pro ball next year. Terrell, a gritty player, was the Sunshine State Conference’s Freshman of the Year last season.

Both players were key cogs last season when the Sharks won 20 straight games from Dec. 2 to Feb. 24, reaching a No. 16 national ranking. The Sharks also went 18-2 in the league and 12-4 at home.

The rest of this season’s rotation could include 5-6 senior guard Dash Shaw; 5-8 junior guard Payton Graber; 5-10 senior guard Michaela Cloonan; 5-10 senior forward Madison Cloonan (her identical twin sister); 6-0 wing Corina Conley; and 6-1 senior post Mercedes Simmons.

All six players are transfers from other NCAA Division II programs.

“I feel good about our group,” Freeland-Curry said. “We have great team chemistry already.”

Now if they can only find an on-court leader …

MORE NCAA DIVISION II

▪ Barry University returns senior guard Audrey Jennings, who last season finished second in the Sunshine State Conference in scoring (18.4).

She started every game as Barry finished 9-19 overall, 4-16 in the league. She made 84.7 percent on free throws and 35.5 on 3-pointers.

This season, the Bucs have brought in six transfers and four freshmen.

NAIA

▪ St. Thomas University finished last season with a 21-9 record, advancing to the first round of the NAIA national playoffs. It was the Bobcats’ first trip to nationals since 2019. However, all four of STU’s all-conference players from last season are gone: Brooke Bogatz; Paige McDonald; Marta Franco; and Bria Brown.

STU’s top players this season are a trio of seniors: guards Ra’Nae Tumblin and Sarei McGill; and 6-2 center Sophie Vandyke. Tumblin and Vandyke are returning starters, and McGill is a transfer from NSU.

▪ Florida Memorial will be led by 5-8 senior guard Alyza Winston, who played three years at Michigan State and then two at Florida Gulf Coast. She is known as a skilled shooter who has already made an impact in practice and as a leader. The Lions are coming off an 11-16 season.

JUNIOR COLLEGE

▪ Miami Dade College is coming off a 6-24 season, including 4-17 in the Sunshine State Conference and 2-11 at home. Shameir Quimby, a 5-8 guard who led MDC last season in scoring (21.8), returns for her sophomore season.