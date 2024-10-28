Poll: Who should be the Miami Herald’s High School Athlete of the Week? (Oct. 28)

South Florida’s top athletes were recognized last week in the sports of bowling, cross-country, golf, swimming, and volleyball.

This week, we continue a feature where we ask you to vote for the best performer of the week from cross-country, golf, swimming, and volleyball in Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

Take our poll below to cast your vote. The poll will be open until Thursday, Oct. 31, around 10 p.m. You may vote as often as you like until then.

Here are the candidates:

Information on each candidate below.

▪ Jenna Acosta, Miami Lourdes volleyball : totaled 36 assists and 11 aces in wins over TERRA and Norland as the Bobcats won the district tournament. She then had 18 assists and four aces in a region quarterfinal win over TERRA.

▪ Maryella Baker, Davie Western swimming : won the 200 free (2:14.18) and 100 butterfly (1:05.64) and was on the winning 200 medley and 400 free relay teams as the Wildcats girls’ team beat Chaminade-Madonna, Dillard and South Broward.

▪ John Buono, Davie Western golf : the senior won the boys’ title in a playoff at the Damian Huttenhoff Golf Tournament at Country Club of Coral Springs. After shooting 70, he birdied the 271-yard, par 4, 10th hole for the win over Jason Andre of St. Thomas Aquinas.

▪ Shynah Collins, Fort Lauderdale Dillard cross-country : the 8th grader won the BCAA girls’ title in 18:54.18, while helping lead the Panthers to their second consecutive BCAA team championship. Last season she was fourth at BCAA in 19:55.20.

▪ Alejandro De Bastos, Pembroke Pines Charter cross-country : the senior won the BCAA boys’ title in 15:54.97, while helping lead the Jaguars to the BCAA team championship. Last season he was second at BCAA in 16:30.30 and the team fourth.

▪ Gavin Duffy, Southwest Ranches Archbishop McCarthy golf : shot 1-under par 71 to win the Maverick Boys’ Golf Invitational, hosted by Archbishop McCarthy at Eagle Trace Golf Club in Coral Springs. He led the Mavericks to the team title by winning his second invitational of the season to go along with five medalist honors.

▪ Bianca Gibbs, Coral Springs Coral Glades golf : the junior shot the lowest round of the one-day tournament, boy or girl, with a 4-under 66 to win the BCAA Damian Huttenhoff Golf Tournament at Country Club of Coral Springs.

▪ Alexander Lopez, Miami Columbus cross-country : won the individual boys’ title, while helping the Explorers win the team championship at the GMAC Cross-Country Championships at Tropical Park in Miami. He ran a winning 16:23.10.

▪ Axel Monssoh, Miami Ransom Everglades golf : finished second overall by scoring 1-over par 73 for runner-up Ransom Everglades at the Maverick Boys’ Golf Invitational, hosted by Archbishop McCarthy at Eagle Trace Golf Club in Coral Springs.

▪ Kate Welty, Miami Gulliver Prep volleyball : led the Raiders to a district championship with 21 kills, 16 digs and 7 serve receive in the finals against Miami Ransom Everglades. In district tournament wins over Ransom, Coral Shores and Keys Gate, she totaled 41 kills. Then she recorded 11 kills and 4 blocks in a region quarterfinal win over Cardinal Gibbons.

▪ Tajhari Williams, South Broward swimming : was a double winner for the Bulldogs boys’ team against Chaminade-Madonna, Dillard and Western; won the 500 free (22.03) and 100 back (58.12).