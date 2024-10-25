My favorite Honest Beauty tinted lip balm is up 30% off right now during Amazon’s Holiday Beauty Haul — stock up now

EDITED BY KAYLEIGH DRAKE, COMMERCE EDITOR

Tinted lip balm has been one of my favorite beauty products for years now. I used to enjoy wearing lipstick every day (when I actually had to go into an office), but since then, I’ve transitioned to something a little lighter. But finding a good tinted lip balm can be more challenging than you think.

I did a project at my last job where I tested 15+ tinted lip balms and found that there is a big difference in a lot of them. Some have a weird formula and don’t actually moisturize your lips, while others leave little to no color behind. What you need to find is that holy grail product that is moisturizing, feels good on the lips, and adds a decent amount of color. I stumbled on that product in Honest Beauty’s moisturizing vegan tinted lip balm , which is currently on sale for 30% off during Amazon’s Holiday Beauty Haul Sale.

I’ve been using this product for more than two years now, and I actually discovered it by chance. One day, I was browsing the Target website trying to hit the minimum for free shipping and added this tinted lip balm to my cart. “Why not?” I remember thinking to myself. For such a cheap cost, it couldn’t hurt to try it. But I had no idea that I had just discovered one of my beauty essentials. When it arrived, I added a few swipes to my lips and was impressed by both the color and the consistency. I could feel that it was actually moisturizing my lips while giving me just the right amount of color.

Since that day, I’ve worn this tinted lip balm countless times. It moves from purse to purse with me, and sometimes even to my pocket when I go to sporting events and concerts without a bag. And I was devastated when one day I was crossing the street and trying to apply this lip balm at the same time (rookie mistake, tbh), only to have the tube fumble out of my hands and land balm-side-down onto the ground. Ugh. I wasn’t sad for too long, though; I just opened the Amazon app on my phone and had a replacement ordered in minutes.

What makes this lip balm stand out for me is the formula. It’s vegan and made with avocado oil and pomegranate and açaí extracts that smooth and moisturize the lips. And the creamy texture feels good. I hate sticky lip gloss, and this formula is the exact opposite of that. It’s not too heavy on my lips and sometimes I even forget that I’m wearing anything. I have the Dragon Fruit color , which is perfect for everyday wear, but I’ve also worn it for evenings out. It all just depends on how dramatic I want my makeup look to be that day.

As you can probably imagine, I’m not the first to discover just how great this tinted lip balm is. It has more than 13,100 five-star ratings on Amazon with reviewers calling it everything from their “new must-have” to “best in class.” One reviewer even says , “I just bought this on a whim, and it’s my favorite lip product to use now.” Another adds , “One of my favorite beauty purchases off of Amazon so far. So creamy and light and easy to apply... and no strong scent. It also works beautifully with my complexion. Will buy again!”

And the best part about the Honest Beauty tinted lip balm is the price — it’s usually $10 a tube, but right now during Amazon’s Holiday Beauty Haul sale , you can get some of the colors for up to 30% off. So, if you’re looking for a great everyday beauty product that’ll actually keep your lips moisturized throughout the day, you should definitely add one (or even two) of these to your cart now. Plus, they’d make the perfect stocking stuffer for anyone on your list. It’s never too early to start holiday shopping!

In Partnership With Us Weekly and Woman’s World