Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Miami Herald

    Python found eating deer shows they’re going after bigger prey in Florida, study says

    By Mark Price,

    1 days ago

    A 15-foot Burmese python was caught swallowing a “full-sized” deer in Southwest Florida, proving the invasive apex predators are ambushing and eating bigger prey.

    The python was 115 pounds and the deer was 77 pounds, which amounts to 66.9% of the snake’s body mass, according to the newly released study “Big Pythons, Big Gape and Big Prey.”

    “This limbless predator used its coil to grip the hind legs of the deer and was forcing it into its body. It was like a corkscrew maneuver and it was impressive,” study co-author Ian Bartoszek of the Conservancy of Southwest Florida told McClatchy News in a phone interview.

    “It was a jaw-dropping moment seeing this primal scene in the western Everglades. It felt like we caught a serial killer in the act. For us biologists, who have been chasing this animal for a decade, we know what they’ve been up to, but watching the process? It took a while for our brains to catch up to what we were seeing.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05vYIX_0wKEnc9i00
    The female python was found with the deer in its jaws as a team from the Conservancy of Southwest Florida walked private land between Naples and Big Cypress Preserve, officials said. Ian Bartoszek photo

    The feeding was observed in December 2022 between Naples and Big Cypress National Preserve, and came to light when study co-authors Bartoszek, Dr. Bruce Jayne and Ian Easterling published their findings in the scientific journal Reptiles & Amphibians.

    Three pythons, ranging from 15 to 19 feet, were included in the research and all three had a gape — the maximum size their mouth would open — of 26 centimeters (10.2 inches) in diameter. That equates to a 32-inch circumference, the study reports.

    It’s also 40% larger than the previously measured maximum gape for pythons caught in Florida. That means more of Florida’s native wildlife are on the menu, the study concludes.

    “It’s almost a certainty that we have yet to capture the biggest Burmese pythons in Florida,” according to Jayne, who is based out of the Department of Biological Science at the University of Cincinnati in Ohio.

    “So it seems very plausible that a record-breaking python could have a gape diameter of 30 centimeters and eat a 120-pound deer.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mra12_0wKEnc9i00
    The team of researchers from the Conservancy of Southwest Florida watched the python try to force the deer into its mouth by using its tail. Ian Bartoszek photo

    The deer hunter

    A romantically inclined male python fitted with a radio transmitter led Bartoszek and a team from the Conservancy of Southwest Florida to the feasting female.

    Puncture marks indicate she ambushed the deer with a bite to the neck, then coiled around the buck until it could no longer fight back.

    The feeding began head first and the deer was halfway inside the snake when the team arrived, Bartoszek says.

    “It was watching us, and when it realized we weren’t going to mess with it, the snake kept on swallowing,“ he says.

    “It likely took less than a hour for this animal to capture and consume this deer. As a biologist, it was the most intense thing I’ve experienced. I was reminded of what we are up against.”

    It also was the python’s last meal.

    Once the snake finished, the team forced her to regurgitate, with Bartoszek squeezing it like a tube of toothpaste and Easterling pulling the deer’s hooves when they popped out.

    This was done so they could collect data from the deer and the snake, and to make it easier to carry the snake to their lab, he said.

    “If we had arrived and the deer was still alive, we would have intervened and saved the deer,” Bartoszek said. “The deer was clearly dead and we were just waiting for it to play out.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tNysu_0wKEnc9i00
    The 15-foot python ambushed with a bite to the neck, then swallowed it in just under an hour, Ian Bartoszek reports. Ian Bartoszek photo

    A lot of surprises

    It wasn’t just the size of the meal that surprised researchers. The ambush happened during the winter, when pythons are believed to have “slowed down,” and it was at 10:30 a.m., contradicting a perception of the pythons being primarily nocturnal hunters, officials said.

    “It reminds me of how opportunistic they are. We should not underestimate the Burmese python. They will kill and eat animals that are nearly too big to swallow,” Bartoszek said.

    Pythons are able to stretch their mouths because their lower jawbones are not fused at the front and their skin is elastic, the study reports. That allows them “to consume prey six times larger than similar-sized snakes of some other snake species,” the study notes.

    This “enormous capacity” to swallow other animals will be even more concerning if pythons manage to spread to other parts of Florida “and potentially the rest of the American Southeast,” Jayne says.

    “Researchers are trying to get a handle on where the spread might stop,” he said.

    The conservancy currently has transmitters in 40 male pythons and is using them to find females before they can lay eggs. The females are then captured and humanely euthanized in accordance with state law.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WCKDP_0wKEnc9i00
    The Conservancy of Southwest Florida uses male pythons fitted with transmitters to track down female pythons before they can lay eggs. This photo shows (from left to right) Jaimie Kittle, Ian Bartoszek and Ian Easterling with some of the snakes captured. Conservancy of Southwest Florida photo

    To date, Bartoszek and his team have removed more than 1,000 pythons. If each had eaten at least one deer in their lifetime, that would be more than 13,000 pounds of deer, Jayne estimates.

    The large snakes invaded South Florida via the exotic pet trade , and quickly discovered native wildlife is defenseless. Pythons are known to feed on everything from small alligators to bobcats.

    They will also prey on domestic livestock, such as goats and chickens.

    “I’ve been tracking these snakes for 12 years now and I’ve never felt threatened by a Burmese python or felt one was interested in me,” Bartoszek said.

    “They are interested in our native wildlife, which have not evolved with a giant snake predator. Native animals are vulnerable: they have no adaptive strategies to avoid or even know the python threat is there.”

    200-pound python proves Florida wilderness is an all-you-can-eat buffet, experts say

    500 pounds of python caught when mating rituals revealed in Florida marsh, team says

    In a first, one python documented eating another python, study says. It took 2 hours

    Related Search

    Python predationOhioFlorida wildlifeSnake behaviorInvasive speciesFlorida

    Comments / 198

    Add a Comment
    Zeke Carter
    3h ago
    snakes are truly fascinating animals. people are definitely right to fear them. Alot of these constricors could easily kill and eat a man. it dont think they should all be killed though. relocated maybe. Idk though, its all an ecosystem 🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️ get rid of all the pythons then all the herbivores are gonna run rampant threw everything.
    Bluesteel
    11h ago
    It's bad you can't feed them the idiots who let them loose.
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Mysterious holes are now ‘a common sight’ on Florida riverbanks. What’s causing it?
    Miami Herald5 days ago
    Does Barron Trump have a girlfriend? Donald Trump dishes on son’s relationship status
    Miami Herald8 days ago
    Chaos erupts in courtroom after man convicted of murdering teen leaps at her father
    Miami Herald15 hours ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato15 days ago
    The Unexpected Reason Cats Sleep Close to Their Humans
    Vision Pet Care9 days ago
    Migrant man found hanged in NYC park was suspected of repeatedly raping underage relative: sources
    New York Post1 day ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group25 days ago
    ‘Dangerously venomous’ 10-foot-long snake found in Philippines. It’s a new species
    Miami Herald8 days ago
    ‘Law & Order’ Actor Reveals He Was Raped and Tortured by John Wayne Gacy
    TheDailyBeast1 day ago
    Streaker At NFL Game Has Officially Joined Playboy
    The Spun1 day ago
    Milk recalled in 27 states, including Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks29 days ago
    19-Year-Old Confused To Learn Her 13-Year-Old Brother Is Actually Her Twin
    Elvis Duran and the Morning Show23 hours ago
    Justin Bieber's Dad Under Fire for Posting Photos of 6-Year-Old Daughter in Crop Tops Amid Sean 'Diddy' Combs Trafficking Scandal
    OK Magazine3 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney11 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Harris, Trump: Where they stand
    The Current GA14 hours ago
    Meet Moose: The Easy-Going & Lovable Tripod Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney21 hours ago
    Meet Mabel: The Sweet Girl Abandoned Outside Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney29 days ago
    ‘Mega’ creature — thought to be extinct — rediscovered in East Asia river. See it
    Miami Herald19 hours ago
    Us Weekly’s 5 Hot Stories: Jennifer Aniston’s Biggest Hollywood Lessons, ‘Love Is Blind’ Weight Loss
    Miami Herald2 days ago
    Travis Kelce just broke his silence about missing all of Taylor Swift’s Miami shows
    Miami Herald1 day ago
    These Two Tiny Shih Tzu Siblings Are Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz28 days ago
    E. coli cases linked to McDonald’s Quarter Pounders rises to 75, federal agencies say
    CNN21 hours ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today29 days ago
    Are Americans ready for a woman to be president? Poll finds a shift from decade ago
    Miami Herald2 days ago
    Local Dog Rescue Reveals They're In Urgent Need Of More Foster Homes
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    FDA Urges Immediate Disposal of Supplements Contaminated with Poisonous Plant
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Ancient gold gift for a mysterious deity found at Roman fort. See the rare treasure
    Miami Herald1 day ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney22 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy