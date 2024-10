Dress like your favorite celebrity rich moms for less with these Amazon best-seller thigh-high boots

EDITED BY ABBY KASS, COMMERCE EDITOR

Fall is officially here, and it’s the season of comfy boots, chic accessories and layers. Whether you’re getting brunch with your friends, heading to the office, running errands or shopping, now’s the time to wear your favorite boots. Whether you prefer a tall platform or something shorter, the best boots offer comfort, no matter how many steps you take throughout the day.

Over the years, we’ve seen the quiet luxury aesthetic take the fashion world by storm. As a product of this aesthetic, rich mom energy has become a fashion staple, with moms recreating looks from stars including Angelina Jolie, Kylie Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and more. If you’re looking to elevate your fall wardrobe, we’ve got the perfect pair of boots that’ll fit seamlessly into your wardrobe. And they won’t break the bank. You’ll be channeling your inner rich mom with these thigh-high boots from Dream Paris.

You might think that the key to mastering the rich mom style has to do with your clothing, but that’s not true. It’s all in the accessories, and footwear is a great way to take any basic outfit up a notch. As someone who is a boot enthusiast and collects platform boots, trust me, these Dream Pairs thigh-high boots make for the perfect fall accessory. Not only are they super affordable, sitting at 20% right now, but they’re also a shoe staple and Amazon’s number one best-seller in women’s over-the-knee boots.

Obviously a good suede boot is a fall necessity, but what we love most about these boots are that they come in a variety of colors. Black over-the-knee boots are a classic, and they can be paired with dresses, sweaters, jeans, t-shirts, skirts, shorts and more. But the brown or khaki colors are also great for the season.

If you’re attending an event, party or dinner and can’t decide which shoes to wear, these are the perfect ones to pick and zip on. There’s a slight heel, so they aren’t too high to walk in, and the latex insoles provide breathability and cushioning. The lining in the shoes makes them comfortable to wear without tights or pants, and there’s a zipper down the inside, so you can take them on and off easily.

These shoes are an Amazon best-seller and have over 7,100 five-star ratings, with so many reviewers expressing their love for these shoes. “These boots are amazing! I got brown and black cause I wasn’t sure which one I would prefer, and I ended up keeping them both. I pair them with tons of outfits and they look great with jeans, dresses or leggings,” says one Amazon reviewer.

So, if you’re looking to achieve the quiet luxury rich mom look on a budget, step into these Dream Pairs thigh-high boots.

