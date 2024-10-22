Cardi B speaks out after she said CPS got called to her house: ‘I will sue’

Rapper Cardi B is vowing to sue after she said a “prank call” resulted in Child Protective Services (CPS) being sent to her house.

Cardi addressed the issue from a hospital bed on Oct. 21.

According to the rapper, an unidentified individual “prank called” CPS, reporting that Cardi’s three children were in danger.

Cardi B with her oldest daughter. Screengrab from Cardi B's Instagram page

During an Instagram live , she said CPS came to her “gated mansion at 11 p.m. while my children are sleeping” because of an anonymous call that her “kids have been getting abused and beaten,” KTLA reported.

“This is when the pranks start getting too far,” she continued, adding that it’s not funny.

Cardi told her viewers that her family are the only people of color in her neighborhood and said she’s going to sue CPS and “sue the person that did this anonymous call.”

“I’m gonna get to the bottom of this,” the rapper promised, saying she plans to hire a private investigator.

The mom said her “kids live great,” KTLA 5 reports, adding they attend the best private schools, have the best nanny and that she spends more money on them than she does herself.

Cardi B uses Instagram to announce her pregnancy and divorce. Screengrab from Cardi B's Instagram page

“My kids have never been touched, never gotten hit no matter how annoying they are. I never hit my kids,” Cardi continued. “We take very great care of our kids.”

While it’s unclear why Cardi was in the hospital, she recently welcomed her third child into the world on Sept. 7.

On Aug. 1, Cardi B announced her pregnancy and her decision to file for divorce from her husband of six years, fellow rapper Offset, in the same Instagram post.

She is seeking primary custody of the children they share together.