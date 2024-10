Us Weekly’s 5 Hot Stories: Diddy’s Kids Speak Out, Brianna Chickenfry ‘Blindsided’ by Zach Bryan

Diddy’s children issued a new statement following the rapper’s indictment and ongoing legal troubles. “The past month has devastated our family. Many have judged both him and us based on accusations, conspiracy theories and false narratives that have spiraled into absurdity on social media,” read a joint statement shared via Instagram on Tuesday, Oct. 22. “We stand united, supporting you every step of the way.” A photo of Diddy’s seven children — Quincy Brown, 33, Justin, 30, Christian, 26, Chance, 18, twins D’Lila and Jessie, 17, and Love, 22 months — was included alongside the message, which concluded that “nothing will break the strength of our family.” Diddy was arrested last month and is currently imprisoned in Brooklyn. He will face trial in May 2025. Find more of Us Weekly’s top stories below:

Musician Zach Bryan and Barstool Sports personality Brianna “Chickenfry” LaPaglia have split after more than one year of dating. In individual statements, LaPaglia claimed she was “blindsided” by the breakup while Bryan referenced his “incredibly hard year.”

Less than one week after Liam Payne’s death, Us’ latest cover story looks back at the start of the One Direction singer’s career and his haunting final days. “I was worried how far my rock bottom was going to be,” he once confessed in a 2021 interview.

In her memoir, Dinner for Vampires, Bethany Joy Lenz reflects on how her experience in the Big House Family cult prevented her from connecting with her former One Tree Hill costars. She exclusively opened up to Us about how the cast might react to her book’s biggest bombshells.

Kristin Cavallari spoke out after her ex-husband, Jay Cutler, was arrested for driving under the influence, noting on her podcast , “I do hope that he gets the help that he needs.”

Visit UsMagazine.com , sign up to get daily news via email and follow Us on Instagram or Facebook for more news, exclusive interviews and intel, red carpet dispatches and beyond.