Letters to the Editor: Museum supports Watson Island | Opinion

As the cultural anchor of Miami’s Watson Island for more than 20 years, the leadership of Miami Children’s Museum is excited to endorse two neighboring development projects, which are subject to voter approval this fall.

Since our museum building opened in 2003, we have been eagerly awaiting the development of the city-owned property directly adjacent to our site. Activation of that parcel was first approved by a majority of Miami voters in 2001, but the vision remains unfulfilled to this day. Instead, the land has sat largely dormant as our museum thrives and one of the world’s most dynamic cities has come to life all around us.

The plan for Watson Harbour proposed by BH3 Management and Merrimac Ventures includes new public space, hotels, shops, restaurants, residences and a public promenade along Biscayne Bay. Once completed, Watson Harbour will create a true destination on Watson Island, enhancing the experience for families who visit our museum and bringing more patrons through our doors.

Across the MacArthur Causeway, ESJ Capital and Terra have put forward a plan to transform Jungle Island into a public park with two residential buildings. Adding a privately funded 13-acre park that stretches along the waterfront and connects to the Watson Harbour promenade will be transformational for Watson Island.

Taken together, these two projects have the potential to convert Watson Island into one of the city’s most desirable destinations, with Miami Children’s Museum standing as a centerpiece and new public spaces all around us.

For these reasons and more, our museum’s Board and leadership is enthusiastically supporting the referendums on the Nov. 5 g ballot.

If voters approve these important projects, families from across South Florida and worldwide will soon be able to spend an entire day on Watson Island – enjoying Miami Children’s Museum, shopping and dining, and exploring the outdoors.

This is a vision that our museum team has held for two decades, and now we encourage our community to help bring it to life by approving ballot items #2 and #3 this fall.

Jeffrey Berkowitz, Chairman

Miami Children’s Museum

Breast Cancer

Each October, we come together as a nation to raise awareness about breast cancer, one of the most life-threatening diseases affecting one in eight women in the U.S.

In Florida alone, over 17,000 women are diagnosed with breast cancer every year. Early detection through regular mammograms is key to improving the chances of successful treatment and survival. It’s also important to recognize that hundreds of men in Florida are diagnosed with breast cancer annually, highlighting the importance of awareness and early detection for everyone.

Sadly, a diagnosis of breast cancer can also lead to a struggle with workplace discrimination. Many individuals across the country face unfair treatment at work due to their condition, including being denied reasonable accommodations or even losing their jobs. While the Florida Commission on Human Relations works to protect individuals from such discrimination, greater awareness and education are still needed.

As we observe Breast Cancer Awareness Month, let’s remember that awareness must go beyond medical care. It’s essential to support workplace rights, research funding, and year-round access to affordable healthcare. If you are facing discrimination or would like more information about our agency, please visit our website at https://fchr.myflorida.com/ or contact us at 850-488-7082.

We investigate cases of discrimination in employment, housing, public accommodations, and state whistle-blower

retaliation.

Angela Primiano, Chair

Florida Commission on Human Relations

No to lifetime pensions

Miami Commissioners Manolo Reyes and Damian Pardo voted against reinstating the Miami city commissioners’ lifetime pensions.

However, Pardo quickly joined sponsor Christine King in signing up.

The mayor has yet to decide if it is in his best interest. Failing to bring this self-serving action to the voters in a referendum is shameful and underhanded. I guess the lawsuits and money spent defending Commissioner Joe Carrollo weren’t enough, so they decided to put their thumb in the eyes of taxpayers again.

King calls city voters “mean and miserable” and they should have no say in their pensions.

However, we have a lot to say at election time and our votes count. Depending on age, a lifetime pension can be earned after serving only seven to 10 years in office.

In the Florida state retirement system, it takes first responders 20 years and elected officials, teachers, city and municipal workers, state troopers and others over 30 years to qualify for a pension.

Are the city commissioners now part of the General Employees & Sanitation Employees, City Fire & Police Officers Retirement Trust? Who knows?

Reyes kept his word, which makes him an honorable commissioner.

George I. Ellis,

Miami

State paid ads

Once again, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis makes it clear that he neither respects nor understands democracy and freedom.

Under his direction, state agencies are running TV ads attempting to influence the people’s vote on Amendments 3 and 4, all paid for with taxpayers’ money.

Making it worse, those costs are being drawn from departments like Children’s & Families and Health.

It’s theft by diversion to a blatantly political and non-democratic effort. The state does not get to vote on these questions. The people do. DeSantis’ baby Trump worldview is far from free and not democratic.

David Biegen,

Cutler Bay

Yes on Amendment 4

Abortion bans kill not only women but force mothers to carry nonviable pregnancies to term and then watch those babies suffer and die.

From John Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA): In an analysis of cause of death using all 2021 and 2022 death certificate data, the researchers found that infant deaths attributable to congenital anomalies increased 22.9 percent in Texas between 2021 and 2022 versus a decrease of 3.1 percent in the rest of the U.S. during the same period.

Florida will show the same sad story if its inhuman abortion ban stays in effect. Vote “yes” on Amendment 4.

Maxine Long,

Coral Gables

2020 Trump logic

The 22nd Amendment to the U.S. Constitution was passed by Congress in 1947 and ratified Feb. 27, 1951.

Section 1 of that Amendment states that “no person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice”. In this case, Donald Trump was elected to the office of President of the United States in 2016.

Now, Trump claims to have been elected to that same office again in 2020. Therefore, according to Donald Trump and the U.S. Constitution, we must believe that he has “been elected” twice as President of the United States and therefore, would no longer be eligible to run again for that same office in 2024.

Bill Silver,

Coral Gables

Rick Scott a d

In a current political ad on television, Florida Sen. Rick Scott says: “Our youngest daughter is receiving IVF treatments right now hoping to expand her family. She and I both agree IVF must be protected for our family, for every family.”

This past Sept. 18 Newsweek reported that Scott voted to block a bill to provide nationwide access for families seeking IVF treatments.

So why did he vote against a bill to provide nationwide access to IVF?

Could it be what’s good for this “grandpa’s” family is actually bad for all other families? Earlier this year, he ran commercials with a Cuban flag in the background. Including an American flag in the shot would have been appropriate.

He’s written OpEds about his knowledge of Latin American dictators and how we must oppose them. Scott will do, say, and write anything to get votes. He can’t be believed. He shouldn’t be trusted.

Jay Arnold,

Coral Gables

Trump rally

After watching Donald Trump’s supposed rally, I can only say Trump’s cheese has finally slid off his cracker.

Barry Levy,

Miami

Expand the Child Tax Credit

The Child Tax Credit (CTC) is gaining attention again during this election season. Expanding it has proven to be a lifeline for numerous families and millions of others who struggle to make ends meet.

When Congress expanded the CTC in 2021 and provided monthly payments, families nationwide finally got much-needed financial relief.

I saw how it made essentials like groceries, rent, and childcare more manageable. More importantly, it reduced child poverty by more than a third.

But since Congress allowed the expanded CTC to expire, I’m seeing families struggling again and child poverty rates increasing by 163% since then.

As we prepare for a new Congress next year, expanding the Child Tax Credit must be the top priority. It’s a proven tool to reduce poverty and give families the support they desperately need.

Now is the time to act and ensure every child has a chance at a better future. Congress must find a way to afford to let this opportunity pass by again.

Tanha Rahman,

Plantation

Send Diddy to prison

New allegations are coming forth against hip hop icon Sean “Diddy” Combs as more people are charging him with rape and sexual assault that occurred as long as two decades ago.

Several new complaints have been filed in the last two weeks against him in the Southern District of New York.

These complaints go back as far as 1998 to now 2021. This sad individual should be sent to jail. He won’t be going home anytime soon. Combs has been denied bail by a New York judge even after offering to put up his $50 million Miami Beach mansions as collateral for this bond.

So justice will soon be served for the people that he allegedly hurt and victims will get the compensation they so deserve.

Combs has gotten himself into a real mess here. If he did all these bad things, I think Combs needs to rot in jail.

Steven Hawkins,

Greenville SC.