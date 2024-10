‘I have been at a complete loss’: Liam Payne’s girlfriend just broke her silence

Kate Cassidy was one of the last people to see Liam Payne alive.

The influencer, who had been dating the One Direction singer on and off for two years, had been traveling with him in Buenos Aires.

Cassidy left Argentina to go back home to South Florida last Monday; two days later Payne, 31, took a fatal fall from a hotel balcony. The investigation into the circumstances surrounding Payne’s death is ongoing.

As the world reeled from the shocking news on Thursday, Cassidy’s normally active social media accounts fell silent.

But on Friday, the 24-year-old New Jersey native took to her Instagram Stories to give some insight into how she was feeling.

“I have been at a complete loss,” she wrote to her 987K followers. “Nothing about the past few days have felt real. I ask and pray that you’ll give me the grace and space to navigate this in private.”

It’s unclear if Cassidy, who had recently moved into a luxurious rental with the music star in Wellington, in Palm Beach County, will continue to stay on at their home.

“Liam, my angel,” the post continued. “You are everything. I want you to know I loved you unconditionally and completely. I will continue to love you for the rest of my life.”

According to People magazine , the Coastal Carolina University alum was fiercely loyal to Payne, despite his alleged ongoing communication with ex fiancée Maya Henry. (The Texan model reportedly recently filed a cease-and-desist order against the troubled singer.)

“She had been super supportive of him through all the legal drama and very much stood by him,” an insider told the outlet of Cassidy, who met Payne while serving him at Ritual bar in Charleston.

In a TikTok last month , Cassidy revealed that her boss fatefully texted her that the famous Brit was coming in and she was charged with “taking care of him.”

The two clicked almost immediately.

“Everything happens for a reason,” Cassidy says in the clip. “Don’t try to get off work because you want to go to a party, because you never know, you could possibly meet your future husband.”