    Miami Herald

    Tarek El Moussa jokes ex-wife Christina Haack still ‘haunts’ him

    By Sara Vallone,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04Yzh0_0wFsaLFT00

    On Oct. 20, HGTV star and real estate guru Tarek El Moussa took to Instagram to share a reel.

    In the video, El Moussa was with his wife, Heather Rae El Moussa. The couple was picking out flooring when Heather Rae El Moussa found one she liked.

    At first, Tarek El Moussa appeared impressed with the quality of the floor. But then Heather Rae El Moussa pointed out who designed it: his ex-wife Christina Haack.

    Tarek El Moussa jokingly told his wife that he wasn’t going to buy it as she continued to persuade him it was the best option.

    “When you can’t even look at flooring without being reminded of your ex,” he joked, adding that Haack “is still haunting me.”

    Fans applauded Tarek El Moussa, Heather Rae El Moussa and Haack for their co-parenting.

    “You guys crack me up. They have totally hit the jackpot when it comes to a good co-parenting relationship. GREAT JOB GUYS,” one commenter wrote.

    “Way to make civil coparenting the norm,” another commenter added. “I love my ex’s baby mama. Our children have only ever seen the mutual respect and friendship we have for each other.”

    “Really love how you’ve both have developed a friendly relationship. Heather has been amazing for both of you,” another comment read.

    The Christina Collection Instagram page also commented on the post with three laughing face emojis, and went on to share the funny reel on their Instagram story, as did Haack.

    Haack has begun the transition back to her maiden name following her ongoing divorce from her third husband, Josh Hall.

    While her Instagram page still reads “Christina Hall,” she has been using her maiden name to promote the newest season of her HGTV show “Christina In The Country.”

    Her HGTV show with Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa titled “The Flip Off” is also still expected to continue despite her divorce. Now, instead of Haack and Hall versus the El Moussas, it will just be Haack versus the El Moussas.

    An exact premiere date for “The Flip Off” has not yet been released. However, HGTV says it’s expected in early 2025.

