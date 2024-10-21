I always have these Hero Cosmetics chin pimple patches around to help with my hormonal acne — here’s why you should too

EDITED BY KAYLEIGH DRAKE, COMMERCE EDITOR

Anyone with hormonal acne knows just how frustrating it can be. I’ve been dealing with it for years now, so I’m always looking for new products that’ll help keep those annoying pimples at bay. I started using pimple patches years ago and fell in love with how simple yet effective they were. But as someone who can have multiple breakouts at the same time, it can feel so expensive to put on multiple pimple patches every single night. That’s why when I saw Hero Cosmetics’ XL chin patch, I knew I needed to try it. And I was blown away by the results.

These chin patches are essentially the same as Hero’s standard pimple patch , which I have been a fan of for years. But the biggest difference with this patch is, you guessed it, the size. These patches are designed to fit completely over your chin, making it so you only have to apply one thing before heading to bed. After applying the patch, it takes six to eight hours to see the best results. I’m usually a side sleeper, and I’ve never had one of these patches fall off during the night. I always wake up and am able to do the satisfying yet disgusting pull to see exactly what the patch unearthed while I was sleeping.

The patch is filled with medical-grade hydrocolloid, which is non-irritating and safe for all skin types. Before applying, you should clean your face and apply any serums and moisturizers you use. Then, remove one of these patches from the packaging and stick it to your chin, using the countered design to curve it around your face. From there, all you have to do is go to sleep, and you’ll see the difference in the morning.

What makes this patch stand out from the rest is that it truly is extra-large. I had the opportunity to try them before they were officially released a couple of years ago (a perk of being a shopping editor!), and I fell in love with them. I used all 10 up pretty quickly — and then had to wait until they were officially released before I could get my hands on more. While I waited, I decided to try a different brand that claimed to be a “chin patch,” but it barely even covered half of my chin. I was so disappointed. So when these were officially released, I stocked up so I would always have some in my beauty cabinet.

Others have caught on to how great these patches are — there are nearly 850 five-star ratings on Amazon. “Mighty Patch hydrocolloid patches are a skincare essential!” one reviewer says . “These little wonders work like magic to quickly and effectively tackle pesky blemishes.” Another adds , “These are amazing. They’ve given me confidence and helped me love my skin.”

If you deal with hormonal acne or just multiple pimples around your chin, you should always have these chin patches in your beauty arsenal. They’re a simple yet effective way to handle tough zits — and at less than $2 per patch, they’re an affordable option, too.

