Handcuffed suspect who escaped in Maserati from Jackson still at large, police say

An escaped suspect was still at large Monday after he was picked up by the feds, taken to the hospital after he complained of chest pains and then jumped into a Maserati and sped away.

The saga began Saturday afternoon when U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents stopped Theodric Collins, 36, at PortMiami after a routine records check showed that he had several felony warrants for his arrest.

Miami-Dade Police detained Collins, who complained of chest pains and was taken by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s emergency room for treatment.

Collins was medically cleared at 2:25 Saturday. Officers from Miami-Dade Police were transporting him from the hospital when Collins, who was handcuffed, escaped and jumped into the waiting silver Maserati with an Alabama license plate, GBT-862.

The car was in Jupiter at almost 4 p.m. later that afternoon, according to a License Plate Reader.

Miami-Dade Police alerted other law-enforcement agencies to search for him.

Collins is 5 feet, 9 inches tall. Miami-Dade Police said Monday it did not have details yet of Collins’ warrants.