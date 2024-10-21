My dog absolutely loves this adorable and affordable Lesure donut pet bed, and yours will too

EDITED BY KAYLEIGH DRAKE, COMMERCE EDITOR

I didn’t think finding a cute bed that my dog actually liked would be a challenge. But last year, after I adopted my dog, Winnie, I found myself scrolling through page after page of boring beige dog beds. That was until I stumbled across this donut bed from Lesure . I was first drawn to the fun, checkered pattern, and I loved that the purple color matched with the aesthetic of my home. But the biggest hurdle was finding out if my dog deemed it comfortable enough to use all the time.

I took the risk and bought the bed since it was pretty inexpensive. And to my surprise (and delight), as soon as I unboxed the bed, Winnie crawled right in and snuggled into a little ball. It was the biggest stamp of approval. So, if you’re looking for a comfortable and cute dog bed, you need to add this Lesure model to your cart asap.

What makes this dog bed unique is that it’s designed to contour to your dog’s body. The raised bolster makes it so Winnie can twist herself into a little ball and feel safe. She can also rest her head on the bolster, which she likes to do when I’m doing chores in my room (because she has to always keep an eye on me). The bed also has an anti-slip bottom and is made with shaggy sherpa fabric.

This bed comes in a variety of sizes, so you can find one no matter how big (or small) your pet is. And if you want to join your pet, the XXL size is big enough for humans to lay in. Sizes XS-M have a removable cover that’s easy to clean in the washing machine. But my favorite part about this bed is the patterns; you can either go with the purple checkerboard like I did, or opt for one of the other five designs (which include Red Wave, Garden Green, Clouds Blue, Brown Checks and Blue Wave). You can also get a matching waterproof blanket (sold separately).

You do have to assemble the bed when it arrives, but it’s super easy. First, remove the inner cushion from the airtight packaging and give it 24-72 hours to fully inflate. Then just take the cover and put the cushion inside, and your pup will be ready to snuggle up.

Winnie isn’t the only pup that approves this bed. My parents’ dog, Izzy (who is about twice the size of Winnie), also finds this bed so cozy and will crawl into it any chance she has (even if she might be a little too big for it). It also has more than 730 five-star ratings on Amazon, with reviewers raving about how much their dogs love this bed. One reviewer notes , “The pattern is soooo cute, and my dog loves how comfy it is! I specifically love that it comes apart easily and is machine washable.” Another adds , “My dog is very picky about beds, but she’s been sleeping on [this one] every night since it arrived!”

So if you’re in the market for a cute, cozy and affordable pet bed, I highly recommend this donut bed from Lesure. Winnie crawls into it every night and looks absolutely adorable, no matter what position she decides to sleep in, and it warms my heart that I can give her that kind of comfort.

