Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Miami Herald

    My dog absolutely loves this adorable and affordable Lesure donut pet bed, and yours will too

    By Abby Kass,

    2 days ago

    EDITED BY KAYLEIGH DRAKE, COMMERCE EDITOR

    I didn’t think finding a cute bed that my dog actually liked would be a challenge. But last year, after I adopted my dog, Winnie, I found myself scrolling through page after page of boring beige dog beds. That was until I stumbled across this donut bed from Lesure . I was first drawn to the fun, checkered pattern, and I loved that the purple color matched with the aesthetic of my home. But the biggest hurdle was finding out if my dog deemed it comfortable enough to use all the time.

    I took the risk and bought the bed since it was pretty inexpensive. And to my surprise (and delight), as soon as I unboxed the bed, Winnie crawled right in and snuggled into a little ball. It was the biggest stamp of approval. So, if you’re looking for a comfortable and cute dog bed, you need to add this Lesure model to your cart asap.

    Lesure Donut Dog Bed, $23.19+

    Buy Now on Amazon

    What makes this dog bed unique is that it’s designed to contour to your dog’s body. The raised bolster makes it so Winnie can twist herself into a little ball and feel safe. She can also rest her head on the bolster, which she likes to do when I’m doing chores in my room (because she has to always keep an eye on me). The bed also has an anti-slip bottom and is made with shaggy sherpa fabric.

    This bed comes in a variety of sizes, so you can find one no matter how big (or small) your pet is. And if you want to join your pet, the XXL size is big enough for humans to lay in. Sizes XS-M have a removable cover that’s easy to clean in the washing machine. But my favorite part about this bed is the patterns; you can either go with the purple checkerboard like I did, or opt for one of the other five designs (which include Red Wave, Garden Green, Clouds Blue, Brown Checks and Blue Wave). You can also get a matching waterproof blanket (sold separately).

    You do have to assemble the bed when it arrives, but it’s super easy. First, remove the inner cushion from the airtight packaging and give it 24-72 hours to fully inflate. Then just take the cover and put the cushion inside, and your pup will be ready to snuggle up.

    Winnie isn’t the only pup that approves this bed. My parents’ dog, Izzy (who is about twice the size of Winnie), also finds this bed so cozy and will crawl into it any chance she has (even if she might be a little too big for it). It also has more than 730 five-star ratings on Amazon, with reviewers raving about how much their dogs love this bed. One reviewer notes , “The pattern is soooo cute, and my dog loves how comfy it is! I specifically love that it comes apart easily and is machine washable.” Another adds , “My dog is very picky about beds, but she’s been sleeping on [this one] every night since it arrived!”

    So if you’re in the market for a cute, cozy and affordable pet bed, I highly recommend this donut bed from Lesure. Winnie crawls into it every night and looks absolutely adorable, no matter what position she decides to sleep in, and it warms my heart that I can give her that kind of comfort.

    Buy Now on Amazon

    In Partnership With Us Weekly and Woman’s World

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    ‘Dangerously venomous’ 10-foot-long snake found in Philippines. It’s a new species
    Miami Herald6 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney20 days ago
    Mysterious holes are now ‘a common sight’ on Florida riverbanks. What’s causing it?
    Miami Herald2 days ago
    Does Barron Trump have a girlfriend? Donald Trump dishes on son’s relationship status
    Miami Herald5 days ago
    ‘It’s a disaster.’ In Miami, Trump leans into pet-eating falsehoods about Haitians
    Miami Herald5 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Student finds gun in teacher’s backpack and both are facing charges, Florida cops say
    Miami Herald1 day ago
    Florida attorney accused of misappropriating $37,000 says she and son faced homelessness
    Miami Herald6 days ago
    25-year-old victim of accused serial killer identified 44 years later, Florida cops say
    Miami Herald6 days ago
    Aventura mansion raid part of transnational cocaine operation ran by ex-Olympian: FBI
    Miami Herald6 days ago
    Jackson Man Dies at Gas Station Where He Drove After Getting Shot
    Mississippi News Group19 days ago
    Cops identify man killed by Hollywood officer during neighbor dispute over vandalism
    Miami Herald6 days ago
    ‘It’s the First Amendment, stupid.’ Judge tells Florida to stop threatening TV stations
    Miami Herald5 days ago
    Miami-Dade school board member targets teachers with campaign ads, in violation of policy
    Miami Herald6 days ago
    Far more Republican men say they’re highly masculine than Democratic men, poll finds
    Miami Herald6 days ago
    Election site in Miami offers free perks beyond the ‘I Voted’ sticker. Here are details
    Miami Herald6 days ago
    What do polls, early voting data reveal about presidential race in Nevada, a key swing state?
    Miami Herald2 hours ago
    Most regular churchgoers — except one group — back Trump, survey finds. What to know
    Miami Herald6 days ago
    Family’s haunted house was real-life ‘death trap,’ New York officials say. ‘Horror show’
    Miami Herald6 days ago
    Students dig up old stone wall in Spain — and confirm decades-old theory. Take a look
    Miami Herald6 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy