Legendary surfer Bethany Hamilton shares devastating update on young nephew who drowned

On Saturday, Oct. 19, legendary surfer Bethany Hamilton shared a heartbreaking update on her nephew.

“The Lord has (received) my sweet nephew Andrew into his beautiful care,” Hamilton wrote on Instagram. “While my family and I will miss him dearly, we trust that his joy is full with Jesus.”

Hamilton added that her family was given strength through a “prayer of faith that was prayed by my brother, and our whole family, this last week.”

“This prayer paints so incredibly what it is to have faith. Faith is to trust that Gods will for our life is greater than our own. Thank you all for the love, prayers and support is this trying time. Be blessed.”

Hamilton’s devastating update comes a week after the surfer took to social media the first time, on Oct. 12, to share news of Andrew’s drowning incident.

In her Instagram post, Hamilton asked for help, sharing that her “precious nephew was medivaced to Kapiolani in Oahu after drowning” on Oct. 12.

At the time, Hamilton revealed that Andrew “still has a heartbeat and has fight in him.”

“We are wrecked,” Hamilton wrote. “But I know how proper medical support can make or break someone’s chance of survival and in this case we’re asking for help from anyone who has information of what we can do to give my nephew the best chance.”

In another update shared Oct. 13, Hamilton said her family was seeking the help of Dr. Paul Harch. According to her update, Dr. Harch is a “world-renowned HBOT expert on adolescent drowning.”

As Mayo Clinic explains HBOT is Hyperbaric oxygen therapy which “involves breathing pure oxygen in a pressurized environment.”

“We got ahold of Dr. Paul Harch (to) help save my nephew and educate doctors in Hawai’i,” she explained.

“Please pray for Andrew and all his loved ones. Pray that we can do our best through this hard time. Much love,” Hamilton continued.

The specifics of Andrew’s incident remain unclear.